LaDainian Tomlinson Responds to Dak Prescott's Stance on Standing for Anthem

While Dak Prescott rubbed some people the wrong way when he questioned those protesting during the national anthem, LaDainian Tomlinson supports the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

"Dak has to be his own man ... he has to make his own decisions," the NFL Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports.

However, Tomlinson did question whether Prescott really was behind his statement.

"Hopefully he's not influenced by ownership or anybody else," he added.

Prescott's initial remarks came during training camp in July when he was asked about those protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

"I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so," Prescott said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "... When you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings to a lot of people."

This was great news for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has been extremely critical of the protests over the past two years.

He was especially happy about his quarterback's statements denouncing his fellow players.

"I'm so proud of him, just proud of him the way he leads the team," Jones said of Prescott earlier this month, per TMZ Sports. "For not letting it mess with their practices."

This is apparently enough to cause Tomlinson to question whether Prescott's words were really his own.