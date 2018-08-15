Report: Johnny Manziel out for Next Alouettes Game, Still in Concussion Protocol

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel will reportedly miss the next game against the Edmonton Eskimos due to a concussion, according to Kayce Smith of Barstool Sports.

The former Cleveland Browns player was placed in the concussion protocol Wednesday as a result of a hit during Saturday's game against the Ottawa Redblacks, according to TSN. Head coach Mike Sherman said Manziel would not be available to play Saturday if he doesn't practice on Thursday.

The team provided updates on the situation through a statement:

"On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition. He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done. In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days."

SportsCenter provided video of the initial hit:

Manziel didn't miss any plays because of the hit.

The quarterback has had a rough beginning to his career in the Canadian Football League. He didn't play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before being traded to Montreal, and he had four interceptions in his first start.

While the former Heisman Trophy winner looked better in his last game, throwing 168 yards, rushing for 36 and throwing zero interceptions, the injury appears to be another setback.