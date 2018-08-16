Yasiel Puig Suspended 2 Games, Fined; Nick Hundley Fined for Roles in Brawl

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig received a two-game suspension, and San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley was fined an undisclosed amount for their respective roles in a benches-clearing brawl during Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium, MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park reported Thursday.

Puig got in Hundley's face in response to a comment he made after Puig expressed frustration about fouling off a pitch from Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson. After they exchanged more verbal jabs, the outfielder pushed the veteran backstop a few times.

"So I was a little upset, and [Hundley] told me to stop complaining, get back into the box. And when I got in his face, he told me to also get out of his face. So that's when I got upset," Puig said via a translator. "I didn't like that he was telling me what to do, and then he said some words to me in English that I really can't repeat."

Hundley didn't add much context to explain the scuffle beyond saying it was part of the NL West rivals' battle for positioning in the playoff race.

"We're competing on the field against a team we're chasing. They've been scuffling a little bit and we're trying to catch them," he told reporters. "Obviously a nice rivalry. We had some words and pushed a couple times. There's really not more to it than that."

Both players were ejected from the game. The Giants won the heated contest 2-1.

Losing Puig is a big short-term loss for the Dodgers. Unless he appeals the suspension, he'll miss the first two games in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Chris Taylor figures to receive the extra playing time in right field for Los Angeles with Matt Kemp starting in left.