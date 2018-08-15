Triple H 'Not 100% Positive' on Neville's Status with WWE

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Triple H offered little clarity regarding the status of former cruiserweight champion Neville during a conference call Wednesday.

"I'm not 100 percent positive, I would need to go back and look into that," Triple H said, per Ringside News. "To me, he's one of the most talented guys in the world. Time will see where that ends up."

Neville hasn't competed in nearly a year, last wrestling on the Sept. 26, 2017, edition of 205 Live. He defeated Ariya Daivari before being attacked by then-cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore.

Bleacher Report's Ryan Dilbert speculated last October that Neville had grown frustrated with his role in WWE. He seemed to be staring up at a glass ceiling in the cruiserweight division, and his biggest matches were often relegated to the pay-per-view pre-show.

Neville remains under contract with WWE, and he's still included on the WWE.com active roster page.

Triple H's comments ultimately don't represent any tangible progress toward resolving the situation.

Triple H didn't shut down the idea of Neville wrestling again and put him over as a great in-ring talent. But this is after months of Neville presumably sitting at home with nothing to do. It seems fair to wonder whether WWE actually has any plans for Neville given his lengthy absence.