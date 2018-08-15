Heat Rumors: Udonis Haslem, MIA Have Held Contract Talks About Return to Team

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Miami Heat and power forward Udonis Haslem are reportedly in active discussions about a contract to play his 16th NBA season with the organization.

On Wednesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported "both sides [are] now even more convinced that he will return" based on discussions over the last couple days, but a deal has yet to be finalized.

"It was a great conversation," Haslem told Reynolds about the talks. "At the end of the day, it's was a conversation about if they want me back and if I want to be back."

The 38-year-old Miami native is no longer the impact frontcourt asset he was during his prime.

He averaged 0.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists across just 14 appearances last season. It's been seven years since he was a key part of the rotation and a decade since he was a critical piece of the Heat roster, inclding during the team's 2006 championship run.

Haslem put up 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 22 games during the 2006 playoffs.

Last month, Heat president Pat Riley said the organization was willing to wait on decisions from the forward and shooting guard Dwyane Wade.

"Both players are being respected to the utmost because of their history with us," he told reporters. "I'm sure they're sitting down thinking about what they want to do and how it's going to impact the rest of their lives. I do believe, and I hope, that by the middle of August that we'll probably have a decision on both players."

If Haslem returns, he'll once again be buried on the Heat depth chart behind Hassan Whiteside, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson.

His main value would come from veteran leadership and injury insurance as Miami attempts to secure its third playoff berth in the past four seasons.