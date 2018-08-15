Dwyane Wade on Rumor of New Heat Contract, Retirement After Season: 'Fake News'

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade appeared to downplay speculation he's set to sign a one-year contract with the organization before retiring after the 2018-19 NBA season.

Adam Spolane of SportsRadio 610 in Houston reported the rumored update on Wade's free-agent status Tuesday, but the future Hall of Fame guard seemingly responded Wednesday via Twitter:

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype also raised doubts about the report Wednesday, noting no contract agreement is in place and "retirement is a serious consideration" for the 36-year-old Chicago native.

In April, Wade said he wasn't prepared to make any announcements about his future after finishing his 15th season (his 13th-and-a-half with the Heat).

"That's not my focus," he told reporters. "Fresh off this NBA season, my 15th year, I sit back and think about that. Then I dive and throw myself into my family. They're next on my bucket list, making sure I'm there for them. And when it comes to the basketball side of it, which is a long time away from now, then I'll think about that."

Heat president Pat Riley said during conference call last month that the team decided it was best to "give [Wade] some more time" to decide.

"I want him back as a player," he said. "I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about 'Dwyane being done, he's lost a step, he's not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.' But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to."

The Marquette University product averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 67 appearances split between the Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He ranked 49th among 107 qualified shooting guards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

If Wade decides to retire, he'll walk away with three NBA championships, an NBA Finals MVP Award and 12 All-Star Game selections.