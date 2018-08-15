John Cena to Team with Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor at WWE's Live Event in Shanghai

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

John Cena will wrestle in a six-man tag team match alongside Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor at WWE's live event in Shanghai on Sept. 1, WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis reported Wednesday.

Cena, Lashley and Balor will take on the trio of Baron Cobin, Elias and Jinder Mahal.

This will be Cena's first match since defeating Triple H at Greatest Royal Rumble in April. The 16-time world champion teased he's planning to unveil a sixth "move of doom" to his repertoire to commemorate the occasion.

As his star in Hollywood continues to grow, Cena's commitment to WWE has waned. However, Davis reported he may re-enter the fold more regularly ahead of WrestleMania 35, as well as wrestle in a few more live events this year.

WWE already announced Cena will take on Kevin Owens at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 6.