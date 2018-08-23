Pac-12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2018 Season

1 of 10

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Khalil Tate, Arizona

In September 2017, hardly anyone outside of Arizona or recruiting circles knew Khalil Tate's name. That all changed when he dismantled Colorado for 481 yards and five touchdowns after replacing an injured Brandon Dawkins.

From there, Tate went on a remarkable run and posted 137-plus rushing yards in six straight games. His surge guided Arizona to a bowl appearance, and he garnered a little bit of Heisman love en route to 3,002 dazzling yards of total offense.

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Despite a broken collarbone that limited him to eight games last year, Justin Herbert is highly regarded as an NFL prospect. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists the rising junior as the top draft-eligible signal-caller and No. 4 overall player in 2019.

In 17 career appearances, Herbert has tossed 34 touchdowns to only nine interceptions and scampered for seven more scores. Oregon went 6-2 in his starts last season and 1-4 without Herbert.

Bryce Love, Stanford

The runner-up to Baker Mayfield in 2017 Heisman Trophy voting is back for one final season. Bryce Love set a Stanford record with 2,118 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.

However, the standout runner passed up the NFL because he felt there's more to accomplish in college, per Vytas Mazeika of the Mercury News. "More so than anything else, I want to go 1-0 each week, and I want to go win 13 games instead of nine," Love said.

Jake Browning, Washington

In his three years as Washington's starting quarterback, Jake Browning has experienced the end of a rebuild, a College Football Playoff berth and a frustrating season that fell painfully short of a division crown.

Browning struggled in 2017, ending the year with tolerable numbers but performing poorly in tight games and against top competition. While there's hope for a resurgent campaign, Browning could be the difference between Washington winning a Pac-12 title or remembering 2018 as a what-if year.