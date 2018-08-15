NBA 2K19: MyTEAM Mode Updates Detailed, Trailer Released

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NBA 2K - Team GFG, right, and team Drewkerbockers, left, seen at the NBA 2K16 Road to the Finals championship event on Wednesday, June 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. Two teams of gamers go head to head during a competition that merges simulation basketball with eSports for a shot at $250,000 and a trip to the 2015-2016 NBA Finals. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for NBA 2K/AP Images)
Dan Steinberg/Associated Press

2K Sports announced new details for the MyTEAM mode in NBA 2K19 on Wednesday ahead of the video game's scheduled release Sept. 11.

Although this year's MyTEAM will feature many of the same base elements as years past, it will incorporate new tiered card packs, more content releases throughout the year and a new unlimited play format that will allow gamers to use any 13 players from their collections.

Here's a look at the trailer from NBA 2K:

MyTEAM Unlimited will present players with the opportunity to win rare cards. Every month a player is able to achieve a 12-0 run through the format, they will receive a Player of the Month card. Complete the entire set and receive an Isiah Thomas card from the Galaxy Opal tier.

Another feature is Triple Threat gameplay, which is three-on-three basketball with the goal of beating all 30 NBA teams, and Triple Threat Online against fellow gamers.

Those who pre-ordered the Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K19 will receive a head start on the new Heat Check Cards, which will see the player on the card receive a 48-hour boost when he has a monster performance in real life.

The game is also going to revamp its throwback collections by releasing new teams two at a time, starting with the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets. Every two weeks the available packs will change, leaving a limited time to collect the historical player cards.

Meanwhile, the in-game Auction House has been redesigned to allow gamers to quickly search through available cards and know whether they already have that one in their collection. It should lead to a smoother experience to find which assets are needed.

Other notable additions or upgrades include challenges, which now include multiplayer tasks, Domination mode, reward tokens, daily trials, locker codes and collector levels for a more comprehensive experience.

Related

    Melo on Potentially Coming Off Bench: 'Let It Play Out'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo on Potentially Coming Off Bench: 'Let It Play Out'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Morey: LeBron Is the Best Ever by 'A Bit of a Big Margin'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Morey: LeBron Is the Best Ever by 'A Bit of a Big Margin'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons ⏰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons ⏰

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Unstoppable Moves in NBA History

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Most Unstoppable Moves in NBA History

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report