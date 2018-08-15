NBA 2K19: MyTEAM Mode Updates Detailed, Trailer Released

Dan Steinberg/Associated Press

2K Sports announced new details for the MyTEAM mode in NBA 2K19 on Wednesday ahead of the video game's scheduled release Sept. 11.

Although this year's MyTEAM will feature many of the same base elements as years past, it will incorporate new tiered card packs, more content releases throughout the year and a new unlimited play format that will allow gamers to use any 13 players from their collections.

Here's a look at the trailer from NBA 2K:

MyTEAM Unlimited will present players with the opportunity to win rare cards. Every month a player is able to achieve a 12-0 run through the format, they will receive a Player of the Month card. Complete the entire set and receive an Isiah Thomas card from the Galaxy Opal tier.

Another feature is Triple Threat gameplay, which is three-on-three basketball with the goal of beating all 30 NBA teams, and Triple Threat Online against fellow gamers.

Those who pre-ordered the Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K19 will receive a head start on the new Heat Check Cards, which will see the player on the card receive a 48-hour boost when he has a monster performance in real life.

The game is also going to revamp its throwback collections by releasing new teams two at a time, starting with the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets. Every two weeks the available packs will change, leaving a limited time to collect the historical player cards.

Meanwhile, the in-game Auction House has been redesigned to allow gamers to quickly search through available cards and know whether they already have that one in their collection. It should lead to a smoother experience to find which assets are needed.

Other notable additions or upgrades include challenges, which now include multiplayer tasks, Domination mode, reward tokens, daily trials, locker codes and collector levels for a more comprehensive experience.