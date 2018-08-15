WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns and More

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam week is upon us, and as usual, the WWE rumor mill is running rampant with speculation regarding the top stars on Raw and SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan will battle The Miz Sunday in Brooklyn in one of the night's most anticipated bouts, but it is the contractual status of the bearded wonder that was the subject of talk this week.

Roman Reigns is the clear babyface as he prepares to wrest the Universal Championship away from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, but recent booking suggests a character change may be in the works.

Daniel Bryan's Contractual Status

Bryan's status has been at the forefront of the rumor mill for months now, but recent developments have many believing he has re-signed with WWE, with Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats noting his participation in WWE 2K19 as one clue.

Add to that the fact that Bryan has been advertised for October 16's SmackDown 1000 and you have even more reason to believe the Aberdeen, Washington, native is sticking around for the long haul.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Bryan is an integral part of the SmackDown brand and one of the most beloved stars on the entire WWE roster. Allowing him to slip through their fingers at a time when independent wrestling is hot and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has presented itself as a real competitor to Vince McMahon's promotion would have been a major flub for WWE officials.

If it is true that Bryan has re-signed with the company, choosing to call WWE home for however long, it is a major coup for the sports-entertainment empire and a weight off management's collective chest.

A Heel Turn for a Popular Raw Superstar?

Live event lineups for the post-SummerSlam house show loop are advertising Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, something Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer speculated may mean a heel turn is in store for one of them.

Reigns and Strowman are no strangers to each other. They have had several wars in the past, including one instance in which Reigns attempted to crush The Monster Among Men in the back of an ambulance.

Buy or Sell?

Buy, but only if it means we get the long-awaited Reigns heel turn. Of course, WWE logic states that Strowman is the most over babyface on the Raw roster so, naturally, turning him will take away Reigns' biggest threat to that mantle.

Until there is Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose or Finn Balor to deal with.

Reigns, after years spent as the most over Superstar on the entire roster, needs to undergo the heel turn that will freshen his character up and play to his strengths more than being the carefree babyface does.

Aligning himself with a Paul Heyman after SummerSlam or discovering his inner badass at the expense of the most beloved stars on the roster will be exactly what he needs to be accepted by an audience that wants nothing to do with him in his current incarnation.

Strowman, the beloved monster of Raw, is the perfect first opponent for him under those circumstances.

Sami Zayn Update

The WWE Universe has not seen Sami Zayn since he wrapped up his Worst Feud of the Year nominee with Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank this past June. According to Ortman, fans best get used to being Zayn-less for quite some time.

"The hope is Sami Zayn will be back in time for WrestleMania 35 next year."

Zayn is out of action after undergoing significant surgeries on both shoulders.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. HOPE is the key word there and one that is ominous for longtime fans of the former El Generico.

Zayn was enjoying his greatest eight-month stretch of television exposure in his main roster career when the injury bug struck, and now he is forced to watch from the sidelines as guys like Mojo Rawley, Elias and Constable Corbin get television time that almost certainly would have been his.

Finding his niche as a villain with both Raw and SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if WWE Creative resists the urge to return him as a babyface when he is ready to come back.