WWE SummerSlam 2018: Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More

SummerSlam is the second-biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE, and wrestling fans are expecting big things from a card stacked with talent and championship matches.

With top Superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Daniel Bryan all scheduled to compete at the 2018 edition of the blockbuster PPV, the WWE Universe will witness history Sunday.

Here is the match card for SummerSlam, the predicted winner for each bout and a breakdown of the most important questions heading into the biggest party of the summer.

Matches Stipulation Predicted Winner Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship match Roman Reigns Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women's Championship match Alexa Bliss AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe WWE Championship match AJ Styles The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day SmackDown Tag Team Championships match Bludgeon Brothers Braun Strowman (MITB holder) vs. Kevin Owens Singles match for the Money in the Bank contract Braun Strowman Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship match Seth Rollins Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship match Charlotte Flair Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy United States Championship match Shinsuke Nakamura Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin Singles match Finn Balor Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz Singles match The Miz Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak Pre-Show Cruiserweight Championship match Cedric Alexander Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega Pre-Show Tag Team match Rusev and Lana The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival Pre-Show Raw Tag Team Championships match The Revival

Will Roman Reigns Finally Walk Out as Universal Champion?

Reigns has been fighting against Lesnar for the Universal Championship throughout 2018, but Sunday will finally be the moment the No. 1 contender is crowned as the top guy on the Raw brand.

That is until Braun Strowman cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the match between Lesnar and Reigns will either be short or one of the longest in The Beast's career (via NoDQ.com). Either way, it will likely be SummerSlam's main event.

With WWE Creative relentless in its pursuit to get Reigns over with the fans, having him finally beat Lesnar for the universal title on his fourth attempt, only to have it be ripped away by Strowman, would create sympathy for the Big Dog.

While Reigns will likely win the Universal Championship on Sunday, he won't walk out of Brooklyn, New York, as the champion.

Big Show Returning at SummerSlam?

In an interview with Jacob Wolf of ESPN.com, Big Show revealed that he has been working hard to return from hip surgery and could be back in action soon, depending on when WWE doctors clear him and whether the creative team has a storyline for him.

While Big Show said he could return as soon as the "Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam," he said he hopes to be cleared Sunday, possibly setting up a surprise appearance at Barclays Center for the PPV.

The SummerSlam card has 13 matches scheduled, so Big Show could conceivably play a role in several bouts Sunday. With Lesnar likely dropping the Universal Championship to Reigns and leaving for UFC, Big Show could attack the new champion following the main event if Strowman doesn't cash in to set up a feud heading into the fall.

Will Dean Ambrose Turn on Seth Rollins?

After Dean Ambrose made his return on Monday's episode of Raw, the biggest area of speculation heading into SummerSlam is about whether he will turn on Seth Rollins during his Intercontinental Championship match.

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats said there is speculation Ambrose will either turn heel at SummerSlam or "in the very near future."

Ambrose and Rollins started together on the main roster as part of The Shield, but Rollins turned on his friends and broke up the group in 2014. With Raw desperately needing viable top heels who can challenge the biggest faces on the roster, a turn Sunday would make for an unforgettable moment.

The problem with having Ambrose turn Sunday would be the rabid crowd in Brooklyn. It's hard to imagine the smart fans in attendance at SummerSlam booing Ambrose—no matter how bad he beats up Rollins.

If WWE plans on turning Ambrose, it should be at Hell in a Cell in September or even further down the road at next year's Royal Rumble.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).