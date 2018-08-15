WWE SmackDown Results: Carmella Is Proud to Be a Diva and Biggest Takeaways

1 of 3

Who knew Becky Lynch went to clown college?

That was hardly the most noteworthy tidbit to come out of Tuesday's show-opening promo featuring the three women who will compete for the SmackDown Women's Championship Sunday at SummerSlam, though.

In the midst of the promo, Charlotte Flair looked at Carmella and deemed her to be a Diva living in the women's era. It was the last thing anyone expected to hear over the course of the promo, especially since WWE had gone to great lengths to erase the idea of divas from their programming.

Unphased, Carmella embraced the term, telling her top two contenders that she was damn proud to be a diva and even more proud to be SmackDown women's champion.

What on the surface appears to be a throwaway line uttered by Flair as an insult may have longer-reaching effects on the Princess from Staten Island.

Carmella has never been, and likely never will be, the level of in-ring performer that Lynch or Flair is. What better way to keep her at the forefront of the division than by having her embrace the antiquated elements of the WWE Divas, be proud of her looks and body while simultaneously reigning over a division of wrestlers?

It would earn her tremendous heat and set up a scenario where fans are begging their favorite Superstars to dethrone her and end her reign of terror. It is, arguably, the most effective way to get the most out of Carmella's run without the benefit of a James Ellsworth hanging around ringside.

Most importantly, it keeps the spotlight on one of the most charismatic performers in the entire women's division.