WWE Superstar Sin Cara Undergoes Knee Surgery

WWE Superstar Sin Cara Undergoes Knee SurgeryAugust 15, 2018
WWE Superstar Sin Cara announced Tuesday night that he underwent knee surgery.
The masked luchador tweeted the following about the procedure:
Sin Cara @SinCaraWWE
Hoy hicimos con el doctor Jeffrey Dugas unos pequeños ajustes en mi rodilla para volver con todo a mi terreno 🤼♂️. El cuerpo es sabio y te indica cuando parar ✋️. Pero también tiene memoria y sabe cuando volver 👊. https://t.co/7yeYAWPHOs
The Sin Cara character is currently portrayed by 40-year-old Jorge Arias, who previously wrestled in WWE as Hunico.
Arias made his main roster debut in 2011 as Sin Cara when the original Sin Cara (Luis Urive) was suspended.
After a feud between the two Sin Caras, Arias competed as Hunico. Following Urive's release from WWE in 2014, Arias took over as Sin Cara full time.
Most recently, Sin Cara feuded with Andrade "Cien" Almas. That included a match on the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show last month, which Almas won.
Sin Cara last wrestled at a WWE live event Aug. 5 in Albany, Georgia, defeating Aiden English.
He has primarily been utilized as an enhancement talent since getting moved to SmackDown Live as part of the 2017 Superstar Shake-up.
