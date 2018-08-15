WWE Superstar Sin Cara Undergoes Knee Surgery

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 22: WWE Wrestler Sin Cara attends the 'Scooby Doo! WrestleMania Mystery' New York Premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on March 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sin Cara announced Tuesday night that he underwent knee surgery.

The masked luchador tweeted the following about the procedure:

The Sin Cara character is currently portrayed by 40-year-old Jorge Arias, who previously wrestled in WWE as Hunico.

Arias made his main roster debut in 2011 as Sin Cara when the original Sin Cara (Luis Urive) was suspended.

After a feud between the two Sin Caras, Arias competed as Hunico. Following Urive's release from WWE in 2014, Arias took over as Sin Cara full time.

Most recently, Sin Cara feuded with Andrade "Cien" Almas. That included a match on the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show last month, which Almas won.

Sin Cara last wrestled at a WWE live event Aug. 5 in Albany, Georgia, defeating Aiden English.

He has primarily been utilized as an enhancement talent since getting moved to SmackDown Live as part of the 2017 Superstar Shake-up.

