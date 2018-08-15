Andre Drummond Once Taped Spencer Dinwiddie to a Chair, Put Him in Cold Shower

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is an up-and-coming player for the Brooklyn Nets, but before playing in the Big Apple, he was the subject of some hazing as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

According to SB Nation's Kristian Winfield, Pistons All-Star center Andre Drummond said the worst thing he's ever done in an NBA locker room is "duct tape Spencer Dinwiddie to a chair and put him in a cold shower."

Dinwiddie later confirmed the story on Twitter, saying, "Technically yes, but not as simple as he made it sound."

Drummond and Dinwiddie were teammates in Detroit during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

By the time Dinwiddie joined the Pistons as a second-round pick out of Colorado in 2014, Drummond was already a third-year veteran.

While Drummond may have doused Dinwiddie in cold water at one point, the 25-year-old point guard heated up during the 2017-18 campaign by averaging a career-high 12.6 points and 6.6 assists per game.