Andre Drummond Once Taped Spencer Dinwiddie to a Chair, Put Him in Cold Shower

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 21: Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets makes the game winning shot around Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Brooklyn won the game 101-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is an up-and-coming player for the Brooklyn Nets, but before playing in the Big Apple, he was the subject of some hazing as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

According to SB Nation's Kristian Winfield, Pistons All-Star center Andre Drummond said the worst thing he's ever done in an NBA locker room is "duct tape Spencer Dinwiddie to a chair and put him in a cold shower."

Dinwiddie later confirmed the story on Twitter, saying, "Technically yes, but not as simple as he made it sound."

Drummond and Dinwiddie were teammates in Detroit during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

By the time Dinwiddie joined the Pistons as a second-round pick out of Colorado in 2014, Drummond was already a third-year veteran.

While Drummond may have doused Dinwiddie in cold water at one point, the 25-year-old point guard heated up during the 2017-18 campaign by averaging a career-high 12.6 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Related

    Melo on Potentially Coming Off Bench: 'Let It Play Out'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo on Potentially Coming Off Bench: 'Let It Play Out'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons ⏰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons ⏰

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    How Can Teams Trade These Terrible Contracts?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Can Teams Trade These Terrible Contracts?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Dwight's Trainer: ‘He Wants to Evolve into AD, into KD'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dwight's Trainer: ‘He Wants to Evolve into AD, into KD'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report