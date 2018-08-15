Report: Maurizio Sarri Relaxes Antonio Conte Rules on Diet and Match Preparation

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reacts during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea FC at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly softened the rules on nutrition and match preparation introduced at Chelsea by his predecessor Antonio Conte in an attempt to generate a more relaxed atmosphere at the club. 

According to Sam Wallace in the Telegraph, players will no longer be required to stay at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel the night before evening Stamford Bridge matches, while a broader selection of food will now be available at the training ground.

           

