Report: Maurizio Sarri Relaxes Antonio Conte Rules on Diet and Match Preparation

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly softened the rules on nutrition and match preparation introduced at Chelsea by his predecessor Antonio Conte in an attempt to generate a more relaxed atmosphere at the club.

According to Sam Wallace in the Telegraph, players will no longer be required to stay at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel the night before evening Stamford Bridge matches, while a broader selection of food will now be available at the training ground.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.