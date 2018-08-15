Wilfried Zaha Signs New 5-Year Crystal Palace Contract

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Crystal Palace until the summer of 2023.

MailOnline's Glenn Williams wrote that Zaha was set to become the club's highest earner with a new £130,000-per-week deal, and the Eagles confirmed their talisman had penned new terms on Wednesday:

Summer signing Max Meyer agreed a deal worth £170,000 per week following his arrival at Selhurst Park on a free transfer, but that includes bonuses and a signing-on fee.

A statement released via the official Crystal Palace website profiled the academy product and his journey through the Eagles' ranks. Having joined at the age of 12, the 25-year-old is one goal from becoming Palace's highest Premier League goalscorer of all time:

Quotes from chairman Steve Parish emphasised the desire to keep hold of the club's own product and an essential star for manager Roy Hodgson:

"Wilf grew up a stone's throw from Selhurst Park from the age of four and has been with the club since he was 12. This agreement is yet another example of his lifelong commitment to the club, and our commitment to him. This is an amazing day for everyone here at Palace, our supporters and of course Wilf—and is richly deserved."

Zaha was born in the Ivory Coast, the team he represents at international level, though it's clear his London roots are also dear to the player:

An exit this summer would have been Zaha's second time leaving Crystal Palace, having departed for Manchester United in 2013.

However, his spell at Old Trafford was a miserable one and only produced four senior appearances for the Red Devils, spending most of the two-year stint on loan with Cardiff City and Palace. He returned to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis in February 2015.

OptaJoe gave some insight on the impact Zaha had on Palace's success in the league last season and the motivation that's driven them to hand their star man better terms in south London:

Zaha's new salary is a £20,000-per-week improvement on his previous deal.

Williams' report mentioned interest in Zaha from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the course of this summer, though neither of Palace's Premier League peers would meet his £70 million valuation.

Although primarily a winger, Zaha's prominence in Hodgson's attack has seen him thrive in a free-roaming role of late and even succeed in an adapted striker role for stretches.

Zaha started this season as he ended the last and opened this Premier League campaign by scoring in Saturday's 2-0 win at Fulham, and he'll hope to keep up that form after recommitting to Selhurst Park.