Juventus Reportedly Step Up Adrien Rabiot Chase, PSG 'Asking for €20M'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus are in a race against time to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is said to be valued at €20 million (£17.8 million).

La Stampa (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported the Bianconeri are keen on the Frenchman one year after they signed compatriot Blaise Matuidi from PSG, with manager Thomas Tuchel concerned as Rabiot has refused to sign a new deal.

The asking price seems low for a player who's been tipped for such a bright future and was close to making Didier Deschamps' France squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, even if he's in the last year of his deal in Paris.

French football writer Jeremy Smith recently cited a L'Equipe report on Rabiot's situation, with the 23-year-old seemingly not interested in extending his stay with PSG in pursuit of a venture elsewhere:

RMC (h/t Get French Football News) also reported that Rabiot is open to remaining at the Parc des Princes to see out the final year of his deal before joining another club for free in 2019.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes in PSG's Trophee des Champions win over AS Monaco at the start of August before starting and scoring in their 3-0 Ligue 1 season-opening win over Caen on Sunday.

Tuchel appears to be an admirer of the player, though he recently said in a press conference, per Sport: "I'm not sure whether he'll stay, it all depends on him."

Calciomercato mentioned Liverpool as another possible destination and that the Reds would look to offer him a pre-contract agreement in January. However, Get French Football News provided claims to the contrary:

Juventus succeeded in luring Emre Can to the Allianz Stadium on a free transfer this summer after speculation was rife for almost all of last season that the German would be heading for Turin.

They could seek an identical push for another promising central-midfield star in 2019. The alleged €20 million valuation may be tempting now, but it's understandable funds at Juve may be low after they broke the bank to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for €100 million.

The risk for Juventus is that if they don't act on their apparent interest now, they risk losing Rabiot to another club in the next year.

The Serie A champions have until Friday at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET) to conclude the last of their signings in this summer transfer window, but getting a deal for Rabiot over the line in that time could be too great a task.