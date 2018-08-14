WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 14

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The final stop before WWE SummerSlam 2018 is 205 Live, but Cedric Alexander didn't take the week off to prepare for his title defense against Drew Gulak.

Instead, the champ chose to compete this week against Jack Gallagher, who is known for being just as technically gifted as Gulak.

Drake Maverick banned Gulak and The Brian Kendrick from ringside to keep the contest fair and protect his brand's only match at Sunday's pay-per-view.

We also saw Akira Tozawa finally receive his rematch against newcomer Lio Rush after weeks of taunting The Man of the Hour.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.

