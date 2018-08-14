Hue Jackson to Antonio Callaway on Citation: 'I'm Gonna Have Your Ass' If Lying

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson reportedly issued a stern warning to wide receiver Antonio Callaway regarding his citation for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

Tony Grossi of ESPN.com reported Callaway was cited when he was stopped by police while driving at 2:59 a.m. Sources told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com Callaway said he didn't know there was marijuana and hadn't used his car for weeks while it was with friends in Florida.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted Jackson said the following to the rookie pass-catcher on Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: "I believe you. But If I am wrong on this one, then I am gonna have your ass."

Jackson surely knows how important Callaway can be for the Browns after the team selected him with a fourth-round pick out of the University of Florida. Wide receiver depth is a concern after Cleveland traded Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills and Josh Gordon tweeted he wasn't going to be with the team at the start of training camp.

Despite the citation, Callaway at least has the respect of some in the locker room.

"From me, he earned it," rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield said of respecting Callaway, per Ryan Isley of ESPN.com. "I can't speak on everybody's behalf, but I hope it was the same way."

Jackson had a head-turning punishment for Callaway after the citation. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the head coach made the rookie remain on the field for 78 percent of Cleveland's offensive plays during the preseason opener against the New York Giants.

"I was trying to make him play the whole game if we could," Jackson said. "I didn't want him to come out."

Callaway tallied three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, flashing the talent that could help him contribute right away at the NFL level while being punished by his head coach. The comments airing on Tuesday's Hard Knocks suggest there could be new punishments in store if the receiver is lying about this latest issue.