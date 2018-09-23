49ers' Richard Sherman in Walking Boot After Suffering Calf Injury vs. Chiefs

Richard Sherman can't seem to shake his injury woes.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback exited Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a calf injury, and was seen in a walking boot after the game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also noted that Sherman appeared to be in pain.

It's another setback for Sherman, who saw his 2017 campaign cut short because of a ruptured Achilles tendon, although Rapoport reported his latest injury has not been diagnosed as an Achilles issue.

When healthy, Sherman—the recipient of a three-year, $27.1 million deal—has tallied six tackles and two passes defended so far this season.

The longtime Seattle Seahawks star is a four-time Pro Bowler with 32 career interceptions to his credit as well.

Should he miss more time, Jimmie Ward could be the top option on the board to slide in as a starter opposite Ahkello Witherspoon, while Greg Mabin, K'Waun Williams and third-round rookie Tarvarius Moore could see additional action as well.

