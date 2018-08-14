Report: Juventus Refuse Fresh Bid from PSG for Alex Sandro

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly turned down the advances of Paris Saint-Germain, as the Ligue 1 champions attempt to sign Alex Sandro.

Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) reported the French club submitted an offer as they try to capture the full-back before the Italian transfer window closes on Friday. However, Juve reportedly have no interest in letting the Brazil international go before they start the defence of their Serie A crown.

