Report: Juventus Refuse Fresh Bid from PSG for Alex Sandro

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

HARRISON, NJ - JULY 28: Alex Sandro #12 of Juventus celebrates his game winning goal in penalty kicks against Benfica during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Benfica and Juventus at Red Bull Arena on July 28, 2018 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly turned down the advances of Paris Saint-Germain, as the Ligue 1 champions attempt to sign Alex Sandro. 

Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) reported the French club submitted an offer as they try to capture the full-back before the Italian transfer window closes on Friday. However, Juve reportedly have no interest in letting the Brazil international go before they start the defence of their Serie A crown.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

