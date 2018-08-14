Real Madrid Transfer News: Marcelo Responds to Juventus Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo responded to rumours linking him with a move to Italian champions Juventus on Tuesday.

"Juventus? I know Ronaldo decided to join them but I don't want to talk about it now," he said before Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup final against Atletico Madrid, per Calciomercato.com. "We are here to play a final and we are fully focused on the game. It isn't time to talk about transfer rumors."

The Serie A giants are interested in Marcelo and feel he could be tempted to join his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, according to Tuttosport (h/t Joe Short at the Daily Express).

Marcelo is widely regarded as being one of the best left-backs in the world. The Brazil international has been at Real Madrid since 2007 and has won multiple titles, including four UEFA Champions League crowns.

The 30-year-old is an attacking full-back who loves to get forward. He is quick, has an eye for goal and can also provide great deliveries into the penalty area.

He also possesses a great touch:

Ronaldo has been pushing for Marcelo to join Juventus, per Tuttosport (h/t Marca). However, any deal may depend on Alex Sandro departing for Juventus first.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Sandro. Juventus have so far rejected their efforts to sign him, according to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson said Sandro is one of several left-back options for PSG:

Juventus may still face a tough task persuading Real Madrid to part ways with one of their most important players. They have already lost Ronaldo, and Inter Milan remain interested in signing Luka Modric, per Mirko Calemme at AS.

Real Madrid also allowed left-back Theo Hernandez to join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old's departure means they are a little short of options at left-back. Sergio Reguilon looks set to be Marcelo's back-up, although Nacho Fernandez can also play full-back.

Time is also running out for Juventus to do business. The Serie A transfer window closes on Friday, which means Juventus are unlikely to bring in any more players this summer.