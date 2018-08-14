2018 World Series Odds: Red Sox, Dodgers Favored to Meet in Fall Classic

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are officially World Series favorites.

Oddsshark passed along the latest odds, which have the Red Sox at +190 favorites to win the AL pennant. The Dodgers are +245 favorites to win the NL.

Boston is currently the best team in baseball under any possible measurement. The Red Sox are an MLB-best 85-35 with a plus-213 run differential, which is 18 runs better than any other team. The Houston Astros (plus-195) are the only team within 70 runs.

Houston, the defending World Series champs, is listed at +210 to win the American League.

The Dodgers likely owe their favorite status to their deadline trade for Manny Machado. Losers of four straight games coming into Tuesday, Los Angeles would be out of the postseason if it began today. The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the NL West by one game over the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

Making matters even more surprising is that the Dodgers are a pretty heavy NL favorite. The Chicago Cubs (+400) are the only other team that have 4-to-1 odds or better. The Cubs currently have the NL's best record and are tied with the Dodgers for the league's best run differential.

Perhaps the best value on the board is the Oakland Athletics at +1000. Oakland has been red hot over the last few months and has the type of offense that could go toe-to-toe with Boston and Houston's pitching staffs in October.

American League Odds

Red Sox +190

Astros +210

Yankees +350

Indians +600

Athletics +1000

Mariners +1400

Angels +15000

Rays +35000

Twins +45000

National League Odds



Dodgers +245

Cubs +400

Brewers +750

Phillies +800

Braves +800

Diamondbacks +800

Nationals +1200

Rockies +1800

Cardinals +1800

Pirates +2000

Giants +3000

Reds +50000