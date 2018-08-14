2018 World Series Odds: Red Sox, Dodgers Favored to Meet in Fall Classic

2018 World Series Odds: Red Sox, Dodgers Favored to Meet in Fall ClassicAugust 14, 2018
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are officially World Series favorites.
Oddsshark passed along the latest odds, which have the Red Sox at +190 favorites to win the AL pennant. The Dodgers are +245 favorites to win the NL.
Boston is currently the best team in baseball under any possible measurement. The Red Sox are an MLB-best 85-35 with a plus-213 run differential, which is 18 runs better than any other team. The Houston Astros (plus-195) are the only team within 70 runs.
Houston, the defending World Series champs, is listed at +210 to win the American League.
The Dodgers likely owe their favorite status to their deadline trade for Manny Machado. Losers of four straight games coming into Tuesday, Los Angeles would be out of the postseason if it began today. The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the NL West by one game over the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.
Making matters even more surprising is that the Dodgers are a pretty heavy NL favorite. The Chicago Cubs (+400) are the only other team that have 4-to-1 odds or better. The Cubs currently have the NL's best record and are tied with the Dodgers for the league's best run differential.
Perhaps the best value on the board is the Oakland Athletics at +1000. Oakland has been red hot over the last few months and has the type of offense that could go toe-to-toe with Boston and Houston's pitching staffs in October.
American League Odds
Red Sox +190
Astros +210
Yankees +350
Indians +600
Athletics +1000
Mariners +1400
Angels +15000
Rays +35000
Twins +45000
National League Odds
Dodgers +245
Cubs +400
Brewers +750
Phillies +800
Braves +800
Diamondbacks +800
Nationals +1200
Rockies +1800
Cardinals +1800
Pirates +2000
Giants +3000
Reds +50000
