Adidas, Twitter Will Live Stream HS Football Games in 'Friday Night Stripes'

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Adidas and Twitter announced on Tuesday the creation of "Friday Night Stripes," a partnership between the companies to broadcast high school football games this upcoming fall.

Per that press release: "Featuring nationally ranked teams from across the country, including teams from California, Nevada, Indiana, Georgia and Florida, the 8-game series will start on September 7 and continue throughout the regular high school football season with the final game on November 9."

Andrew Barge, the head of sports broadcast partnerships at Twitter, also spoke about the project in the release:

"High school football fans view Twitter as an indispensable tool to follow what's happening—whether it's the national recruiting stage or their local communities, every Friday night, we see players, teams, coaches, alumni, and fans embrace this passionate culture. We're thrilled to partner with adidas and Intersport to help fulfill this massive and untapped opportunity."

ESPN's Courtney Lyle will pair with former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk in the broadcast booth for the games, while YouTube personality Cameron "Scooter" Magruder will work the sidelines. The stream will be available via the @adidasFballUS Twitter account.