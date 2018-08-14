Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, More Broncos Rookies Given Terrible Haircuts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb smiles during the second half in an NFL football preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos players subjected the rookies on the roster to a little initiation Tuesday by providing haircuts free of charge. 

Of course, you get what you pay for. The haircuts themselves left something to be desired. The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala shared some of the videos surfacing on social media, with No. 5 overall pick Bradley Chubb and second-round selection Courtland Sutton among those forced to experience the bad hair day:

The good news is hair grows back, so those hideous haircuts are only temporary. The better news is the players can save a lot of money on hair care products.

Let this be a lesson: If any Broncos player offers you a haircut, politely decline, lest you end up like rookie linebacker Josey Jewell.

