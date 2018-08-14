Baker Mayfield: Antonio Callaway Earned His Respect Despite Marijuana Citation

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said wideout Antonio Callaway still has his respect despite receiving a citation for marijuana possession earlier this month.

"From me, he earned it," Mayfield told reporters. "I can't speak on everybody's behalf, but I hope it was the same way."

Callaway, who had multiple off-field incidents at the University of Florida, was arrested Aug. 5 for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. Browns coach Hue Jackson said he punished Callaway for the transgression (and for not telling the team) by playing him the entire first preseason game against the New York Giants.

"I was trying to make him play the whole game if we could," Jackson told reporters. "I didn't want him to come out.

"Because that was part of the consequence of what he had been through, and he knows it. That's what it was. Either you sit him or make him play. I thought it was better to make him play. Make him play as long as he could. There were a couple of times he kept waving to come out, and we said, 'No, stay in there.'"

Mayfield has a unique perspective on being understanding of off-field transgressions as he was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during his time at Oklahoma.

"When you have something like that, personally me, going through something like that I did at Oklahoma, you have to fight for it every day," Mayfield said. "You have to earn their respect back, and there is no question about it. That's his mentality I have seen, so I am happy to see that."

Callaway finished the opening preseason contest with three receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. He was the team's leading receiver and most targeted player from Mayfield, who threw for 212 yards and two scores.