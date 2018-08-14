Steven Nzonzi, AS Roma Agree to Long-Term Contract After Sevilla Transfer

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

AS Roma confirmed on Tuesday they have completed the signing of France international midfielder Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla:

The 29-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Serie A side. The World Cup winner has cost an initial €26.65 million (£23.7 million), per the club's official website.

