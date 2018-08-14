Josh Norman Compliments Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'Little Kid Is Not Making Mistakes'

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Josh Norman is no stranger to trash talk, but Washington's cornerback had nothing but praise for New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold after seeing him in scrimmages between the teams:

He isn't the only one who has been impressed with Darnold so far. Veteran Josh McCown—who is competing with Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting gig—has liked what he's seen from the rookie as well, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

"Everything we've asked him to do, and we could ask him to do as quarterbacks, he goes out and executes. He's had a chance to do that, and he's showed us that he can do that. I think that's critical, and more than anything, he does a really good job of taking the classroom to the grass pretty efficiently. It doesn't take him multiple meetings and walkthroughs and certain things—he's very coachable in that aspect and I think that will serve him well for a long time."

Suffice it to say, Darnold has looked good in camp thus far:



Frankly, he's looked so good many people are predicting he'll be the starter Week 1 or calling for him to be named the starter now.

The Jets are in a good position when it comes to quarterback, however. They can take their time with Darnold, grooming him slowly without throwing him to the wolves. Either McCown or Bridgewater is capable of handling the starting duties this year.

Or, if they judge him to be ready, they can let him take his knocks and learn on the fly, gaining much-needed experience and building chemistry with players such as Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor.

If Darnold gives the team the best chance to win, the decision will be easy. More likely, it will go through some growing pains if he's the immediate starter. But either way, to this point in the preseason, it appears as though the Jets got the No. 3 overall pick correct.