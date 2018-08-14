Josh Norman Compliments Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'Little Kid Is Not Making Mistakes'August 14, 2018
Josh Norman is no stranger to trash talk, but Washington's cornerback had nothing but praise for New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold after seeing him in scrimmages between the teams:
uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM
All-pro CB @J_No24 came away very impressed with #Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold in their 3-day joint practice. "Doggit this little kid is not making mistakes. He's really accurate. You get rookies in here you trying to mess with them but he's not having it." https://t.co/wY8vLFj0St
He isn't the only one who has been impressed with Darnold so far. Veteran Josh McCown—who is competing with Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting gig—has liked what he's seen from the rookie as well, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:
"Everything we've asked him to do, and we could ask him to do as quarterbacks, he goes out and executes. He's had a chance to do that, and he's showed us that he can do that. I think that's critical, and more than anything, he does a really good job of taking the classroom to the grass pretty efficiently. It doesn't take him multiple meetings and walkthroughs and certain things—he's very coachable in that aspect and I think that will serve him well for a long time."
Suffice it to say, Darnold has looked good in camp thus far:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Re-watching Sam Darnold and he was absolutely sharp. Doubters can claim "preseason" but he's seeing the field well, delivering on time and with accuracy.
Manish Mehta @MMehtaNYDN
#Jets WR Jermaine Kearse today on Sam Darnold: "He's just so composed & poised. You never see him wide-eyed. If he makes a mistake, it’s kind of like, ‘Learn from it & move on to the next.’ That’s what I really like seeing from Sam. His composure is on a vet level" #JetsCamp https://t.co/nz86r8ybtr
Frankly, he's looked so good many people are predicting he'll be the starter Week 1 or calling for him to be named the starter now.
The Jets are in a good position when it comes to quarterback, however. They can take their time with Darnold, grooming him slowly without throwing him to the wolves. Either McCown or Bridgewater is capable of handling the starting duties this year.
Or, if they judge him to be ready, they can let him take his knocks and learn on the fly, gaining much-needed experience and building chemistry with players such as Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor.
If Darnold gives the team the best chance to win, the decision will be easy. More likely, it will go through some growing pains if he's the immediate starter. But either way, to this point in the preseason, it appears as though the Jets got the No. 3 overall pick correct.
NFL's Biggest Emerging Star at Every Position ⭐️