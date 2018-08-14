Liverpool Transfer News: Besiktas Reportedly Eye Loan Move for Loris Karius

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Besiktas are reportedly considering bringing in Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a season-long loan.

The Turkish club are seeking a replacement for Fabri, who sealed a move to Premier League newcomers Fulham in July.

Besiktas had previously been linked with Liverpool's Simon Mignolet but have now turned their attentions to Karius, according to Fanatik (h/t Connor Dunn of the Liverpool Echo).

Karius looks set for a bench role at Liverpool this season after the Reds signed Alisson from Roma in the summer transfer window.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports (h/t Goal's Patrick Gleeson) that Alisson is the team's new first choice. The 25-year-old cost the Reds £65 million, per Andy Hunter at the Guardian.

The Brazilian started Liverpool's first Premier League game of the season against West Ham United on Saturday with Karius on the bench.

Karius has endured a tough time in 2018. He made two glaring errors in the UEFA Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid. The goalkeeper reportedly suffered a concussion during the game, per Luke Edwards at the Daily Telegraph.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was sent death threats by supporters after the match, according to Asher McShane at the Evening Standard.

Klopp has given his view on Karius and the concussion. He said the goalkeeper was "influenced by that knock ... 100 per cent" during the final, per the club's official website.

However, the German was also guilty of making an error which resulted in a goal in pre-season, per the Daily Mail's Dominic King:

He does appear to still have the support of the Anfield faithful. Karius replaced Alisson in a pre-season friendly against Torino and received a huge reception, per David Lynch at the Evening Standard:

A move away from Liverpool may offer Karius the chance to make a fresh start and move on from the Champions League disappointment. Liverpool would not need to bring in a replacement with Mignolet able to step in as back-up to Alisson.