Sergio Ramos Calls Jurgen Klopp's Comments on Mo Salah Injury 'An Excuse'

GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has commented Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is using Mohamed Salah's injury in the UEFA Champions League final as "an excuse" after the Egypt international was hurt in the showcase.

Klopp has said the attacker's forced substitution changed the game in favour of Los Blancos, prompting a retort from Madrid's centre-back.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan quoted Ramos on Twitter:

Ramos was involved in the incident that saw Salah injured, as Real went on to win 3-1 against the Reds.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

