Sergio Ramos Calls Jurgen Klopp's Comments on Mo Salah Injury 'An Excuse'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (R) falls with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos leading to Salah being injured during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)
GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has commented Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is using Mohamed Salah's injury in the UEFA Champions League final as "an excuse" after the Egypt international was hurt in the showcase.

Klopp has said the attacker's forced substitution changed the game in favour of Los Blancos, prompting a retort from Madrid's centre-back.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan quoted Ramos on Twitter:

Ramos was involved in the incident that saw Salah injured, as Real went on to win 3-1 against the Reds.

              

