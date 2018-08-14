Sergio Ramos Calls Jurgen Klopp's Comments on Mo Salah Injury 'An Excuse'August 14, 2018
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has commented Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is using Mohamed Salah's injury in the UEFA Champions League final as "an excuse" after the Egypt international was hurt in the showcase.
Klopp has said the attacker's forced substitution changed the game in favour of Los Blancos, prompting a retort from Madrid's centre-back.
ESPN's Dermot Corrigan quoted Ramos on Twitter:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Ramos on Klopp not letting the Salah injury stuff lie “It’s not the first final he's lost, [maybe] he wants to use that as an excuse for losing. Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, not sure he can say the same."
Ramos was involved in the incident that saw Salah injured, as Real went on to win 3-1 against the Reds.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
B/R Live: Benfica vs. Fenerbahce Champs League Qualifier (🇺🇸 Only)