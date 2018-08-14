Arsenal Transfer News: Mohamed Elneny Wanted by Marseille in Latest Rumours

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The French club are said to be "weighing up a move" for the Egypt international, who faces competition for a place in the team this season, per Adrian Kajumba at the Mirror.

The Gunners brought in Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria during the summer. Manager Unai Emery has also promoted 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi to his first team.

Guendouzi started Arsenal's opening game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday. The midfielder enjoyed a promising start to his Premier League career, as shown by Squawka Football:

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka also started for the Gunners. Torreira made his Premier League debut off the bench, while Elneny was an unused substitute.

Uruguay international Torreira could go on to replace Xhaka in the starting XI, according to James Olley at the Evening Standard:

The 22-year-old has arrived at Arsenal after impressing in Serie A with Sampdoria. The defensive midfielder is a dynamic presence and was a regular for Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

Opta highlighted how impressive he was last season:

Arsenal have been lacking a quality holding midfielder and much will be expected of Torreira. ESPN FC's Mattias Karen offered his view:

All of which spells bad news for Elneny, who looks to have slipped even further down the pecking order. He only made 11 Premier League starts last season and saw his campaign prematurely ended by an ankle injury.

However, Emery has said Elneny will not be sold this summer, per Karen:

The Egyptian only signed a new deal with Arsenal in March. The Gunners did not reveal many details other than to describe it as a "long-term contract," per the club's official website.

A permanent move looks unlikely, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal may be willing to consider a loan. Elneny may struggle for game time in north London this season, and a temporary deal may suit all involved.