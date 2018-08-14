Eagles Fan Buys Billboard Outside Patriots' Stadium to Troll over Super Bowl Win

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz, right, holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy as he rides with Nate Sudfeld, center right, Nick Foles, center left, and owner Jeffrey Lurie, left, during a Super Bowl victory parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)
Christopher Szagola/Associated Press

With a Super Bowl LII rematch on tap for Thursday, one Philadelphia Eagles fan is making sure New England Patriots fans remember what happened the last time the two squads met on the field.

According to Jaclyn Reiss of the Boston Globe, an Eagles fan named Gina Lewis has managed to get a billboard put up in honor of the reigning champs...near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts:

The best part? It stems from a bet with a Patriots fan:

Whether the Eagles win or lose Thursday's preseason game, Philadelphia fans will always be able to hold Super Bowl LII over New England fans.

Related

    Bowles Blasts Pryor for Revealing Broken Ankle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bowles Blasts Pryor for Revealing Broken Ankle

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Super Bowl Odds Shift After Preseason Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Super Bowl Odds Shift After Preseason Week 1

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Pederson: We’re Happy with Where Alshon Is

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Pederson: We’re Happy with Where Alshon Is

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Tavon Austin Is Ready to Ball Out in Dallas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tavon Austin Is Ready to Ball Out in Dallas

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report