Eagles Fan Buys Billboard Outside Patriots' Stadium to Troll over Super Bowl Win

Christopher Szagola/Associated Press

With a Super Bowl LII rematch on tap for Thursday, one Philadelphia Eagles fan is making sure New England Patriots fans remember what happened the last time the two squads met on the field.

According to Jaclyn Reiss of the Boston Globe, an Eagles fan named Gina Lewis has managed to get a billboard put up in honor of the reigning champs...near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts:

The best part? It stems from a bet with a Patriots fan:

Whether the Eagles win or lose Thursday's preseason game, Philadelphia fans will always be able to hold Super Bowl LII over New England fans.