Eagles Fan Buys Billboard Outside Patriots' Stadium to Troll over Super Bowl Win

Eagles Fan Buys Billboard Outside Patriots' Stadium to Troll over Super Bowl WinAugust 14, 2018
With a Super Bowl LII rematch on tap for Thursday, one Philadelphia Eagles fan is making sure New England Patriots fans remember what happened the last time the two squads met on the field.
According to Jaclyn Reiss of the Boston Globe, an Eagles fan named Gina Lewis has managed to get a billboard put up in honor of the reigning champs...near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts:
The best part? It stems from a bet with a Patriots fan:
Gina Lewis @GinaMarie0125
My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! https://t.co/qiTx529uHU
Whether the Eagles win or lose Thursday's preseason game, Philadelphia fans will always be able to hold Super Bowl LII over New England fans.
Bowles Blasts Pryor for Revealing Broken Ankle