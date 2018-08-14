Real Madrid Transfer News: Inter Milan Reportedly Won't Give Up on Luka Modric

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 14, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 11: Luka Modric of Real Madrid CF controls the ball during the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy between Real Madrid CF and AC Milan at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 11, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly refusing to give up on their attempts to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid but are aware they are running out of time.

The Serie A transfer window closes Friday, which means Inter only have a few days left to try to secure a deal for Modric, who is said to be interested in moving to the San Siro, per Mirko Calemme at AS.

Inter believe having three of Modric's Croatia's team-mates—Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Sime Vrsaljko—in the squad may help but believe a deal is "almost impossible," per the report.

   

