Real Madrid Transfer News: Inter Milan Reportedly Won't Give Up on Luka Modric

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly refusing to give up on their attempts to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid but are aware they are running out of time.

The Serie A transfer window closes Friday, which means Inter only have a few days left to try to secure a deal for Modric, who is said to be interested in moving to the San Siro, per Mirko Calemme at AS.

Inter believe having three of Modric's Croatia's team-mates—Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Sime Vrsaljko—in the squad may help but believe a deal is "almost impossible," per the report.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.