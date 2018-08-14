Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement from Formula 1 at End of Season

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Formula One legend Fernando Alonso has announced he will be retiring from the sport at the end of the current season.

Sky Sports News reported the former double world champion will leave McLaren after the final race of the campaign at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on November 25.

The Spaniard is regarded as one of the greatest drivers of his generation, but he has struggled for a place on the podium as his team develops their car.

Alonso recently won the 24 Hours of LeMans race and participated in the IndyCar series' Indy 500 in 2017. His departure will now open new opportunities for him in motorsports.

The driver won consecutive world championships in Formula One in 2005 and 2006 for Renault, but he was unable to repeat the feat after four years with Ferrari.

Alonso thanked his fans around the world on Twitter:

Formula One will be poorer for Alonso's exit, but the lack of a competitive drive has seen him maligned over the years. Alonso currently lies ninth in this year's title race, accumulating only 44 points from 12 races. The closest he has come to a top-three podium spot is at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, where he finished fifth.

The 37-year-old remains a superb driver and he's likely to find fresh success in other disciplines.