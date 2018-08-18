Tommaso Ciampa Retains NXT Title vs. Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Johnny Gargano in a Last Man Standing match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on Saturday night to retain the NXT Championship.

Gargano handcuffed Ciampa to a part of the entrance stage, which left the champion largely defenseless. Gargano looked to finish his bitter rival for good by pulling down his knee pad and looking to hit a running knee strike.

While Gargano connected, he went tumbling over a table next to the stage and fell to the floor. He was unable to get to his feet before the 10-count, while Ciampa regained his senses enough to get two feet on the floor for the victory.

The bout marked the third consecutive time Ciampa and Gargano have main-evented an NXT special event on WWE Network.

The main event of TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 was originally slated to be a Triple Threat between Ciampa, Gargano and former NXT champion Aleister Black, but Black was unable to compete after getting taken out in the parking lot by a mystery attacker last week.

Ciampa beat Black for the title a few weeks ago, and Gargano inadvertently played a role in The Dutch Destroyer taking the loss.

When the referee was down, Gargano ran into the ring and tried to hit Ciampa with the NXT Championship, but he accidentally hit Black, and Ciampa took advantage by pinning Black to become the new champion.

Gargano attacked Ciampa the following week, but Black laid him out with Black Mass as retribution for his interference.

That was followed by a match between Gargano and Black last week, which Ciampa got involved in.

While there was no shortage of heat between Ciampa, Gargano and Black, the unfortunate injury suffered by Black did little to temper the expectations or excitement surrounding NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Ciampa and Gargano have shown remarkable in-ring chemistry both as partner and opponents, and that was especially evident during their matches at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

Gargano won the first meeting in what was an unsanctioned match, but Ciampa bounced back in the Windy City by winning a street fight.

Saturday's contest had the potential to be the best and most brutal of them all thanks to the Last Man Standing stipulation and the fact the title was on the line.

It is nearly impossible to deny the notion Ciampa vs. Gargano is the feud of the year in all of wrestling, and the argument can already be made that it is among the greatest rivalries of all time.

The biggest challenge for Ciampa and Gargano was figuring out a way to top what they had already done in previous matches.

Black's inclusion may have made that easier since it would have added a different dynamic, but Ciampa and Gargano still managed to do something special.

With Ciampa winning, it will lead to speculation of a call-up to the main roster for Gargano; however, there is clearly enough meat left on the bone to continue what has been a legendary feud to this point.

