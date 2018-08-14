Tottenham Transfer News: Schalke Reportedly Give Up on Danny Rose

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Bundesliga side Schalke have reportedly abandoned their attempts to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur as the full-back is considered to be too expensive.

Spurs were said to be willing to listen to offers for their England international, and Schalke are keen to bring in a left-back before the close of the transfer window on August 31, according to Sky in Germany (h/t Sky Sports).

However, Rose appears to be out of Schalke's reach. The club are not interested in a loan move and only have £6.24 million (€7 million) to spend, per the report.

Rose is a quality left-back but struggled for form and fitness last season. He only made 10 Premier League appearances and seems to have fallen out of favour under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He was not part of Tottenham's squad for their season opener against Newcastle United on Saturday. The defender was not injured but needs additional time to prepare for the new campaign, according to Football.London's Alasdair Gold.

Rose was part of the England squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, he has fallen behind 33-year-old Ashley Young in the pecking order and only started two games. He may be tempted by a move away to get his career back on track.

Pochettino has said Rose has been affected by speculation over his future, per sports journalist Ben Pearce:

Rose is a strong, quick full-back who loves to go forward and join in the attack. He has the pace to race up the flank and provide quality deliveries into the box.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in bringing in the 28-year-old, per the Mirror's Darren Lewis.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson played down talk of a move to France:

Although the Premier League transfer window has closed, clubs are still able to sell players. If Spurs did let Rose go, they would be unable to sign a replacement until the January window and may leave themselves short defensively.

Ben Davies has taken Rose's place in the Spurs team, but the club have few options other than the Welshman. Kyle Walker-Peters has played in that position for Spurs, and although he looks more comfortable on the opposite flank, centre-back Jan Vertonghen is another possibility.

Selling Rose this summer may be tempting for Spurs if they receive an attractive option. However, it could leave them short at the back and may not be a gamble they are willing to take.