Michael Porter Jr.'s Agent: Rookie Isn't Cleared for Full Activity After Surgery

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

TARRYTOWN, NY - AUGUST 12: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during the 2018 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 12, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden Training Facility in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After having undergone a second spinal surgery in July, Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. continues to work his way back to the court. 

Porter's agent revealed, via Yahoo Sports' Alec Lewis, that while his client is already back to shooting jumpers, he has not been cleared for full basketball activity.

This comes just a couple of days after Porter created some buzz by taking shots during the NBA's annual rookie photoshoot this week, via NBA TV:

The 14th overall pick revealed to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg on Sunday that he was feeling good as he continues to rehab:

"I don't have a date but I'm hoping to be back for the beginning of the year. Gotta heal up, but I feel great. I'm able to get on the court a little bit right now, do some different things. But my rehab has definitely been very conservative. They're really taking it easy with me, being patient with me."

Porter is coming off an injury-plagued season at Missouri that saw him sidelined just minutes into his collegiate career. He underwent spinal surgery in November and wound up being sidelined for four months before returning for a pair of postseason games.

That injury led Porter from being in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick to nearly falling out of the lottery. Ultimately, though, Denver felt he was worth the risk. 

Even with this latest operation, Porter remains optimistic about basketball.

"[Doctors originally] only thought one of [the bulging disks] was symptomatic," Porter said, via Forsberg. "They went in and fixed that one. Turns out that both were symptomatic. So my first surgery helped a lot but didn't fix the entire problem. Now that they did this one, I've got no pain or anything. I'm excited."

Porter is on the record as saying he believes he is the best player in his draft class. Now, he is focused on getting healthy so he can prove that to the world.

Related

    Shams Joins The Athletic, Stadium

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shams Joins The Athletic, Stadium

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Why MPJ Could Be the Next Donovan Mitchell

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Why MPJ Could Be the Next Donovan Mitchell

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Michael Porter Jr. Yet to Be Cleared for Full Activity

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Report: Michael Porter Jr. Yet to Be Cleared for Full Activity

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Allegedly Threw Woman's Phone

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Allegedly Threw Woman's Phone

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report