Andrade Almas, Zelina Vega Beat Rusev, Lana at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega beat Rusev and Lana in a mixed tag team match Sunday on the Kickoff Show at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York.

Almas stood on the apron to distract Lana, which allowed Vega to get a roll-up on Lana. With Lana's shoulders already on the mat, Vega got her feet on the ropes to improve her leverage and pick up the three-count.

For the past several weeks on SmackDown Live, the participants in Sunday's bout have faced each other in a series of singles matches.

It started when Almas defeated Rusev because of Aiden English accidentally bumping into Lana outside of the ring, which caused The Bulgarian Brute to get distracted.

After that, Lana faced Vega in a pair of matches, and the latter prevailed on both occasions when English failed to even the odds for The Ravishing Russian.

The first time, English pulled Almas off the apron, which caused Lana to fall off the top rope and get pinned by Vega.

English went after Almas again in the rematch, but when he pushed Cien toward the ring apron, it resulted in Lana tumbling from the ropes and Vega hitting her with double knees to the face to pick up the victory.

Although Lana seemed sympathetic about English's attempts to help her, Rusev was infuriated that he cost her a pair of matches.

While English has struggled in recent weeks, it can be argued he is the biggest reason Rusev has become such a popular figure in recent months.

English's musical stylings got fans behind the "Rusev Day" catchphrase, and it played a role in him being part of the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 34.

Rusev also got a shot at AJ Styles and the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules, which may not have been possible without English hyping him up to the WWE Universe.

Sunday's contest at SummerSlam was a big one for Rusev and Lana since they desperately needed to get back on track in order to be a factor on the blue brand.

It was also big for Almas and Vega, though, because they are still new to the main roster and in need of as many wins as possible.

Almas and Vega came out on the winning end again Sunday, which may be a sign that Cien is in line for a push up the card in the near future.

