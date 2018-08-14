Jurgen Klopp Praises France and Didier Deschamps' 'Boring' World Cup Tactics

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded the quality of France and their coach, Didier Deschamps, after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, even if it required "boring" tactics at times.

Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 in the Moscow final but weren't always as exciting to watch in Russia, though Klopp told France Football (h/t Goal's Dom Farrell) that Deschamps went about things in a winning manner:

"France had the right players and the right tactics.

"Didier Deschamps could have done something else with this team. Let them play, run, excite the whole planet to show how beautiful French football was.

"But he showed great maturity. He calmed and disciplined everyone, even making the games sometimes a bit boring.

"The job of a coach is to use the qualities of his team in the best way."

Deschamps may not receive due credit from some after this year's World Cup took on a particularly unpredictable pattern. Defending champions Germany were knocked out in the first round, while Argentina were a mess under Jorge Sampaoli and Spain were shocked at the hands of the hosts.

France averaged one goal per game in their three group-stage matches but picked up the intensity in the knockout stages, and the BBC's John Bennett attributed their victorious blueprint to the man leading them:

Klopp recognised the same key input from the manager, although it differs greatly from his "heavy metal" approach to football, with his Liverpool side rarely compromising on their attacking tactics.

That approach would possibly change if Klopp were faced with the pressure of winning a World Cup, however.

Deschamps joined an elite list of stars who have managed to win the World Cup as both player and manager after he captained the team to glory in 1998.

The 49-year-old's World Cup victory also earned him a nomination for The Best FIFA Men's Coach in 2018, per Goal:

His work at the national team's helm contrasts wildly with that of previous World Cup coaches. Raymond Domenech was the last manager to lead France into a World Cup before Deschamps, and his 2010 campaign ended in disaster as many senior players revolted against the then-boss and refused to train.

Compare that with this year, where France's players were only too eager to celebrate alongside their coach following the triumph in Russia, via the Guardian:

The France chief and Klopp may differ a lot in their tactical outlook, but one elite mind of the sport recognises the quality of another when he sees it.