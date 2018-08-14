Cristiano Ronaldo Arrival Is a 'Step Forward' for Juventus, Says Pavel Nedved

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The £100 million signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid has advanced Juventus' reputation among the European elite, according to club vice-president Pavel Nedved.

Ahead of the Old Lady's opening game of the 2018-19 Serie A season against Chievo on Saturday, Nedved hailed the capture of Ronaldo as "exceptional" and said the Portuguese would enhance not just Juve, but Italian football overall, per Juventus TV (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"Juventus' step forward among the big clubs in Europe has been confirmed further. That we managed to bring Ronaldo to Juventus is something exceptional. It'll give us a bit more for the future, as well as for all of Italian football."

Juventus have won the Scudetto in each of the last seven seasons, and they are heavy favourites heading into the new campaign.

However, they have not won the UEFA Champions League since 1996, despite reaching the final twice in the last four seasons.

Ronaldo could be the component the Italian giants need to finally push them to Champions League glory.

He has won the famous trophy five times—once with Manchester United in 2008 and four times in the last five years with Real—and been the tournament's top scorer in each of the last six seasons.

Despite now being 33, Ronaldo remains a sensational goalscorer, and he found the net in his first appearance for Juventus on Sunday in the club's traditional curtain-raiser against the Juventus B team.



His move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Turin has been the highlight of the summer's transfer window, and the former United star will be desperate to make his mark immediately at Juventus.

Only one player in history has won the Champions League with three different clubs. Clarence Seedorf triumphed with Ajax, Real and AC Milan in the 1990s and 2000s.

Now Ronaldo has the chance to match the Dutchman and further etch his name into the history books.