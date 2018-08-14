Luka Modric 'Wants to Be a Star in Serie A with Inter,' Says Agent

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will move to Italy "sooner or later" after being linked with Inter Milan for much of this summer, according to Croatian agent Marko Naletilic.

Naletilic said Modric was genuinely interested in Inter's bid to sign him, and although an imminent move seems unlikely, Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus from Real has made Serie A a desirable destination, per Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Joe Strange):

"The fact Inter Milan tried to sign him and Modric took it into consideration shows the influence Cristiano Ronaldo is already having on Italian football. For whatever reason, Modric wants to be a star in Serie A with Inter. Let's see. I believe that sooner or later Luka will play in Italy. Like a lot of Croatians his age, he grew up watching Italian football."

Strange's report explained that, with the Serie A transfer window closing on Friday evening, Modric is likely to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but could move to the San Siro for free when his contract expires in 2020.

It always seemed ambitious from Inter to move for Modric, 32, just weeks after Real had lost Ronaldo to Juventus for £99.2 million.

The Croatian midfielder has been one of Madrid's most important players since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, and it would have been a foolish move from Los Blancos to let go of two star players in the same summer, no matter the fees.

Modric's standing in the world game has arguably never been higher. He won the Golden Ball back in July after leading Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

And he will be vital again for Real under new manager Julen Lopetegui as they head into the 2018-19 season looking to regain the La Liga title and win a fourth UEFA Champions League on the bounce.

However, Inter's interest, as well as the fact Modric will be 33 in September, has brought into focus the fact that Real need a successor for their midfield maestro.

Mateo Kovacic is the obvious candidate, and if he enjoys a successful loan spell at Chelsea during 2018-19, Real may be more comfortable with the idea of letting Modric go next summer.