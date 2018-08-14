Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Hits Leadoff Home Runs in Both Games of Doubleheader

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have their eyes on the playoffs, and left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is heating up at exactly the right time.

The 20-year-old phenom hit home runs to lead off both games of Atlanta's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins on Monday, spurring his team to 9-1 and 6-1 victories in the respective contests.

He has now gone deep in four straight games, and ESPN.com noted he became the youngest to accomplish the feat in the live ball era (since 1920). What's more, the Elias Sports Bureau determined he joined Hall of Famers Rickey Henderson and Harry Hooper, as well as Brady Anderson, as the only players in baseball history to hit leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader (h/t ESPN.com).

"Freddie and I were just kind of standing there smiling at each other like, 'Again?'" Braves manager Brian Snitker said of his interaction with veteran Freddie Freeman, per ESPN.com. "It's been fun to watch."

Going 5-for-8 with two homers, five RBI, five runs, two walks and a stolen base qualifies as a solid day at the office, and the Braves are now a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and seven ahead of the two-time defending division champion Washington Nationals in the National League East race.

Atlanta hasn't made the playoffs since the 2013 season, but Acuna is doing what he can to change that down the stretch of the 2018 campaign.