WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 13

With questions surrounding Seth Rollins' travel difficulties, Kurt Angle took to the squared circle for the contract signing for Sunday's Intercontinental Championship match between The Architect and champion Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler and McIntyre interrupted the proceedings and launched into a heated promo in which he compared Rollins' current run to his, even saying the fans care now but they won't, as he discovered when they stopped supporting him while he stole the show.

Crediting McIntyre with inspiring him as a wrestler, he was prepared to accept the victory over Rollins via forfeit until the No. 1 contender arrived. He said it was not his travel plans that had kept him away but, rather, the man who will be in his corner at SummerSlam.

With that, Dean Ambrose made his much-anticipated return, joining Rollins in clearing the ring and standing tall to close out the show.

Grade

A

Analysis

As much attention will be given to Ambrose's return, this segment should be remembered for Ziggler's promo.

Have we heard promos similar to it from the Showoff before? Sure, but the intensity and conviction with which he spoke elevated this beyond all of them. A great segment of television and a quality promo from one of the hardest working performers in the industry.

Which brings us to Ambrose, whose change in appearance may have thrown some fans off.

The long hair is gone. He's more jacked than he has ever been before. There was a seriousness and intensity that painted his face. He looked more mature and dangerous than before.

All of that adds up to an intriguing element to Sunday's match.

A great segment to close the show.