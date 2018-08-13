WWE Star Natalya Comments on Father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart's Death

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

WWE star Natalya honored her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, on Twitter following his death Monday.

"I can't put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad," Natalya said. "He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person."

