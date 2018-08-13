Mo Salah Video Referred to Police by Liverpool over Use of Phone While Driving

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have contacted Merseyside police after a viral video appeared to show Mohamed Salah using his phone whilst driving his car.

Tolu Olasoji of Goal reported the Anfield giants approached local police about the incident, which is believed to have taken place following the Reds' 4-0 win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah scored as manager Jurgen Klopp watched on, but the Egypt international could soon be punished if he's found to have broken the law.

BBC North West shared the video on Twitter:

Liverpool's decision to contact the police will be commended, even if it's less than ideal for the player and club.

Salah may soon have to answer questions if the police choose to investigate the matter further.