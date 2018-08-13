Report: Barcelona Move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba 'In Serious Doubt'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barcelona's wage bill could force the Spanish champions to abort a potential transfer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to the Telegraph (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star), the Blaugrana might not be able to afford the deal, with the fee beyond the club's current financial capacity.

Pogba has suffered a frustrating two-year spell back at United after his move from Juventus, but France's victory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has placed the midfielder centre stage once more.

