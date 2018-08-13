Report: Barcelona Move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba 'In Serious Doubt'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Paul Pogba of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on August 10, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barcelona's wage bill could force the Spanish champions to abort a potential transfer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to the Telegraph (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star), the Blaugrana might not be able to afford the deal, with the fee beyond the club's current financial capacity.

Pogba has suffered a frustrating two-year spell back at United after his move from Juventus, but France's victory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has placed the midfielder centre stage once more.

              

