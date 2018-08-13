James Harden Accused of Throwing Phone of Woman Recording Fight on Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

Houston Rockets' James Harden plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star James Harden is accused of throwing a woman's phone as the woman was videotaping a fight involving a member of Harden's entourage, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

According to the report, Harden is alleged to have grabbed the woman's wrist and then thrown her cellphone onto the roof of a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Top 10 Rockets Trades of All Time: Honorable Mentions

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Top 10 Rockets Trades of All Time: Honorable Mentions

    Jeremy_Brener
    via ESPN 97.5

    Report: Clips Won't Renew Bowen After Kawhi Comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clips Won't Renew Bowen After Kawhi Comments

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Are We Sure Devin Booker Is a Franchise Player?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Are We Sure Devin Booker Is a Franchise Player?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Rockets Assistant Defends Carmelo Anthony

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets Assistant Defends Carmelo Anthony

    Oklahoma City Thunder
    via Oklahoma City Thunder