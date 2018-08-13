James Harden Accused of Throwing Phone of Woman Recording Fight on Video

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star James Harden is accused of throwing a woman's phone as the woman was videotaping a fight involving a member of Harden's entourage, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

According to the report, Harden is alleged to have grabbed the woman's wrist and then thrown her cellphone onto the roof of a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona.

