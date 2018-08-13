David Bote Apologizes for Bat Flip After Walk-Off Grand Slam vs. Nationals

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs third baseman David Bote apologized for his bat flip a day after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the Washington Nationals.

"I didn't even realize I did it until I saw it on the replay. ... I meant no disrespect by any means. It was the heat of the moment," Bote said Monday, per 670 The Score.

Bote got his first career walk-off hit and first grand slam while facing Ryan Madson on national television Sunday night, giving the Cubs a 4-3 win. The homer was perhaps the most dramatic of the season, with the Cubs down to their final strike.

This is one of those apologies that no one outside of baseball's strange unwritten rule culture could understand. Bote's bat flip was mild and came after the biggest play of his young career. Celebrations are a part of every other sport's culture; Bote barely reacted more than Brooks Koepka did winning the PGA Championship earlier in the day.

Bote is the only 29th player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam, per Baseball Almanac. There was ample reason to throw his arms up in the air with glee.

No Nationals players seemed particularly upset about the celebration, either. But I guess when the potential of seeing a 95 mph projectile coming at you high and tight is weighing on your mind, you'll apologize for just about anything.

Note to baseball: More bat flips, less beanballs. Thanks.