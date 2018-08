Future Power Rankings: Where Every MLB Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now

0 of 30

With a little over a month to go in the 2018 MLB regular season, a number of teams are already looking ahead to the future after falling out of contention.

That's exactly what we'll do here.

Baseball is nearly impossible to predict on a year-in, year-out basis, but what follows is an attempt at projecting how the league will look three years from now.

Included are projected lineups and rotations/closers for all 30 teams, a reminder of where each team fell in our latest farm system rankings, a look at notable upcoming free agents each team stands to lose between now and 2021 and a few key notes to consider.

Here's how the projected rosters were assembled: