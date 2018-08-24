Future Power Rankings: Where Every MLB Team Will Stand 3 Years from NowAugust 24, 2018
Future Power Rankings: Where Every MLB Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now
- Players Under Contract: The obvious starting point was to pencil in the players who are under contract through the 2021 season.
- Arbitration-Eligible Players: Next up were players who will have not yet reached free agency when 2021 rolls around but have already established themselves as everyday big leaguers.
- Top Prospects: From there, the rest of the roster was filled in with top prospects in the farm system. These players are the toughest to project, as they have yet to prove anything at the big league level, but homegrown talent is key to building a winner.
- Free Agents: Free agency plays a major role in reshaping the MLB landscape, but for the sake of this exercise, we made no assumptions as to where players would sign once they hit the open market.
- Player/Club/Vesting Options: While no assumptions were made when it came to players reaching free agency, we did take the liberty of predicting whether contract options would be exercised or not. Since those players are technically under team control, it made sense to include them as part of the projected roster when applicable.
- Financial Flexibility: While free-agent signing predictions were not made, a team's expected financial flexibility did factor into its spot in the rankings.
With a little over a month to go in the 2018 MLB regular season, a number of teams are already looking ahead to the future after falling out of contention.
That's exactly what we'll do here.
Baseball is nearly impossible to predict on a year-in, year-out basis, but what follows is an attempt at projecting how the league will look three years from now.
Included are projected lineups and rotations/closers for all 30 teams, a reminder of where each team fell in our latest farm system rankings, a look at notable upcoming free agents each team stands to lose between now and 2021 and a few key notes to consider.
Here's how the projected rosters were assembled:
With all of that in mind, a combination of each team's projected roster, overall quality of young talent and financial freedom factored into its final ranking.
30. Kansas City Royals
- 2018-19: IF Alcides Escobar, 1B Lucas Duda
- 2019-20: LF Alex Gordon, RP Jason Hammel, RP Brandon Maurer, RP Wily Peralta
- 2020-21: OF Jorge Soler, SP Ian Kennedy, SP Nate Karns
- The Royals' decision to put off rebuilding last season cost them what would have been a sizable prospect return for Lorenzo Cain and an opportunity to sell high on Danny Duffy. Now that they've finally committed to tearing things down, they have a lot of work to do.
- Adding pitching talent was a clear priority during this year's draft. College hurlers Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic were the team's first four selections, and they immediately became arguably the top four pitching prospects in the system.
- Toolsy outfield prospects Khalil Lee and Seuly Matias are the closest the Royals have to potential future stars. Matias might have more distance between his floor and ceiling than any prospect in baseball, and it will be interesting to see where he's at in his development three years from now.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|2B Whit Merrifield
|SP Brady Singer
|LF Nicky Lopez
|SP Danny Duffy (L)
|RF Khalil Lee
|SP Jake Junis
|DH Hunter Dozier
|SP Jackson Kowar
|C Salvador Perez
|SP Brad Keller
|CF Brett Phillips
|CL Josh Staumont
|3B Kelvin Gutierrez
|1B Ryan O'Hearn
|SS Raul Mondesi
Farm System Rank: 24
Notable Free Agents
Notes
29. Seattle Mariners
- 2018-19: DH Nelson Cruz, OF Cameron Maybin, RP David Phelps, RP Adam Warren, RP Zach Duke
- 2019-20: SP Felix Hernandez, RP Nick Vincent, RP Juan Nicasio, OF Denard Span, SP Erasmo Ramirez
- 2020-21: SP James Paxton, C Mike Zunino, RP Alex Colome, SP Mike Leake ($18M option)
- A willingness from general manager Jerry Dipoto to continually gut the farm system has left the Mariners with the worst farm system in the majors. Outfielder Kyle Lewis, first baseman Evan White and 2018 first-round pick Logan Gilbert have impact potential, and teenage outfielder Julio Rodriguez has the highest ceiling in the system. After those four, the drop-off is incredibly steep.
- The Mariners have by far the worst projected starting rotation of any team. Marco Gonzales has been a pleasant surprise this season, but he's also essentially a finished product and fits better at the back of a rotation than in the role of staff ace. He's had his injury issues, but coming to terms on an extension with James Paxton might be a necessity.
- Robinson Cano will have three years and $72 million left on his contract at the start of the 2021 season. He'll be 38 years old, and a move to DH could be a necessity to keep him productive.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|2B Dee Gordon
|SP Marco Gonzales (L)
|RF Mitch Haniger
|SP Logan Gilbert
|SS Jean Segura
|SP Wade LeBlanc (L)
|LF Kyle Lewis
|SP Max Povse
|DH Robinson Cano
|SP Rob Whalen
|3B Kyle Seager
|CL Edwin Diaz
|1B Evan White
|C Cal Raleigh
|CF Braden Bishop
Farm System Rank: 30
Notable Free Agents
Notes
28. Miami Marlins
- 2018-19: None
- 2019-20: 3B Martin Prado
- 2020-21: C J.T. Realmuto, 2B Starlin Castro, UT Derek Dietrich, SP Dan Straily
- The development of Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Isan Diaz—all acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade—will go a long way toward determining what the Miami Marlins offense looks like three years from now.
- Meanwhile, fellow trade pickups Sandy Alcantara (via STL for Marcell Ozuna) and Nick Neidert (via SEA for Dee Gordon) both have a chance to be impact arms. Neidert is having an excellent season at Double-A, going 11-7 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 139 innings.
- This team has a lot of work to do, but they also have a ton of money to spend once they decide to wade into the free-agent market again. Still, they're sorely lacking in core pieces and have one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, which is not a recipe for future success.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Lewis Brinson
|SP Dan Straily
|2B Isan Diaz
|SP Sandy Alcantara
|3B Brian Anderson
|SP Nick Neidert
|RF Monte Harrison
|SP Jose Urena
|LF Austin Dean
|SP Trevor Richards
|1B James Nelson
|CL Kyle Barraclough
|SS J.T. Riddle
|C Tomas Telis
Farm System Rank: 25
Notable Free Agents
Notes
27. Texas Rangers
- 2018-19: 3B Adrian Beltre, SP Bartolo Colon, SP Yovani Gallardo
- 2019-20: C Robinson Chirinos, SP Doug Fister, SP Matt Moore, RP Cory Gearrin
- 2020-21: DH Shin-Soo Choo, UT Jurickson Profar, SP Martin Perez, SP Mike Minor
- The Texas Rangers are another team with a lot of work to do on the pitching side of things over the next three years. Jonathan Hernandez has shown some flashes, and deadline pickup Taylor Hearn has intriguing power stuff from the left side, but there's nothing resembling a future ace at the moment. The development of lower-level guys like Hans Crouse, Cole Ragans, Tyler Phillips and 2018 picks Cole Winn and Owen White will be key.
- Leody Taveras and Julio Pablo Martinez are the top prospects in the system right now, and they have a chance to make a homegrown impact similar to what Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco did for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Elvis Andrus can opt out of his contract following the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He's scheduled to earn $15.2 million in 2019 and 2020 and $14.2 million in 2021 and 2022, so he'll have a decision to make this offseason.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Leody Taveras
|SP Jonathan Hernandez
|2B Rougned Odor
|SP Taylor Hearn (L)
|SS Elvis Andrus
|SP Ariel Jurado
|RF Nomar Mazara
|SP Yohander Mendez (L)
|3B Joey Gallo
|SP Joe Palumbo (L)
|DH Willie Calhoun
|CL Jose Leclerc
|1B Ronald Guzman
|LF Julio Pablo Martinez
|C Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Farm System Rank: 15
Notable Free Agents
Notes
26. San Francisco Giants
- 2018-19: OF Andrew McCutchen, C Nick Hundley, SP Derek Holland, OF Hunter Pence
- 2019-20: SP Madison Bumgarner, RP Will Smith
- 2020-21: SP Jeff Samardzija, RP Mark Melancon, RP Tony Watson, RP Sam Dyson
- It will be interesting to see how the San Francisco Giants handle transitioning the catcher position from Buster Posey to Joey Bart. Posey is signed through 2021 with a $22 million option for 2022, and Bart will likely be MLB-ready long before 2021 arrives. He was viewed as a polished product coming out of Georgia Tech and has laid waste to lower-level pitching. With Posey headed for season-ending hip surgery, maybe the full-time move out of the crouch comes next season in anticipation of Bart's quick arrival.
- Evan Longoria (35), Johnny Cueto (35), Posey (34), Brandon Crawford (34) and Brandon Belt (33) will all be on the wrong side of their respective primes in 2021. They'll also earn a combined $94.1 million, which could severely handcuff the team financially.
- Rookie standout Dereck Rodriguez and breakout prospect Shaun Anderson give the team a pair of potential building blocks in the rotation, but the failed development of Kyle Crick and Tyler Beede hurts a lot.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Steven Duggar
|SP Johnny Cueto
|1B Buster Posey
|SP Shaun Anderson
|LF Brandon Belt
|SP Dereck Rodriguez
|C Joey Bart
|SP Andrew Suarez (L)
|RF Chris Shaw
|SP Ty Blach (L)
|3B Evan Longoria
|CL Hunter Strickland
|SS Brandon Crawford
|2B Joe Panik
Farm System Rank: 26
Notable Free Agents
Notes
25. Baltimore Orioles
- 2018-19: CF Adam Jones, OF Colby Rasmus
- 2019-20: DH Mark Trumbo, SP Andrew Cashner
- 2020-21: C Caleb Joseph, SS Jonathan Villar, IF Tim Beckham
- The rebuild has begun in Baltimore, and among the players listed on that projected 2021 roster, Yusniel Diaz (LAD), Rylan Bannon (LAD), Dillon Tate (NYY) and Dean Kremer (LAD) were all acquired via trade this summer.
- Ryan McKenna is not mentioned among the league's top prospects, but he's a name to watch in the years to come. The 21-year-old is hitting .322/.414/.468 with 24 doubles and 11 home runs between High-A and Double-A, and he has the glove to play center field if needed.
- With a 50 OPS+ and brutal minus-2.1 WAR, the 2018 season has been an unmitigated disaster for Chris Davis. He'll still be on the books for two years and $46 million when 2021 arrives, but there's a good chance the O's will have cut their losses and released him by then, so he was not included on the projected roster.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|RF Yusniel Diaz
|SP Dylan Bundy
|LF Ryan McKenna
|SP Alex Cobb
|3B Ryan Mountcastle
|SP Dillon Tate
|1B Trey Mancini
|SP Keegan Akin (L)
|DH Austin Hays
|SP Dean Kremer
|2B Rylan Bannon
|CL Mychal Givens
|CF Cedric Mullins
|C Chance Sisco
|SS Cadyn Grenier
Farm System Ranking: 20
Notable Free Agents
Notes
24. Arizona Diamondbacks
- 2018-19: CF A.J. Pollock, SP Patrick Corbin, IF Eduardo Escobar, RP Brad Ziegler, RP Jake Diekman, C Jeff Mathis, IF Daniel Descalso
- 2019-20: 1B Paul Goldschmidt, RP Brad Boxberger, RP Yoshihisa Hirano, IF Chris Owings, C Alex Avila
- 2020-21: SP Robbie Ray, SP Taijuan Walker, 3B Jake Lamb, LF David Peralta, RF Steven Souza Jr., RP Andrew Chafin, SS Nick Ahmed, OF Yasmany Tomas
- The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot of decisions to make regarding their in-house talent in the years to come, and none is bigger than the free agency of Paul Goldschmidt following the 2019 season. If they can lock him up long term, that alone would be worth a few spots in these rankings.
- Jon Duplantier (14 GS, 5-1, 1.95 ERA, 64 K, 64.2 IP) and Taylor Widener (23 GS, 5-6, 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 161 K, 128.1 IP) are both having stellar seasons in Double-A and could reach the majors early next season. As long as Zack Greinke ages well, they have the makings of a strong trio atop the rotation.
- Finding a way to get Pavin Smith, Kevin Cron and Drew Ellis all into the lineup could prove difficult. Smith and Cron fit best at first base, and Ellis has a chance to be an above-average third baseman, but one of them might wind up in left field, especially if Goldschmidt departs and they're searching for run production ability.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Marcus Wilson
|SP Zack Greinke
|1B Pavin Smith
|SP Jon Duplantier
|LF Drew Ellis
|SP Taylor Widener
|3B Kevin Cron
|SP Zack Godley
|C Daulton Varsho
|SP Taylor Clarke
|2B Ketel Marte
|CL Archie Bradley
|RF Jake McCarthy
|SS Domingo Leyba
Farm System Rank: 21
Notable Free Agents
Notes
23. Detroit Tigers
- 2018-19: SS Jose Iglesias, SP Francisco Liriano, RP Louis Coleman, DH Victor Martinez
- 2019-20: RF Nick Castellanos, RP Alex Wilson
- 2020-21: SP Jordan Zimmermann, RP Shane Greene, C James McCann
- The Tigers system is loaded with high-ceiling pitching talent. Matt Manning (No. 26) and Casey Mize (No. 28) earned a spot in our latest top 50 prospect rankings, with Alex Faedo and Franklin Perez both ranked in the next 50. Manning and Mize have legitimate front-line potential and could be a formidable one-two punch by 2021.
- Among players in the projected starting lineup, Jeimer Candelario (CHC), Daz Cameron (HOU), Isaac Paredes (CHC), Dawel Lugo (ARI) and Jake Rogers (HOU) were all acquired in trades last summer. That's what committing to a rebuild looks like; now they need those young guys to develop as hoped.
- Miguel Cabrera will still have three years and $94 million left on his contract when 2021 arrives. His deal also has a pair of $30 million vesting options if he finishes in the top 10 in MVP voting in 2023 and 2024. He'll be 38 years old in 2021.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|LF Jake Robson
|SP Matt Manning
|3B Jeimer Candelario
|SP Casey Mize
|DH Christin Stewart
|SP Michael Fulmer
|1B Miguel Cabrera
|SP Beau Burrows
|CF Daz Cameron
|SP Alex Faedo
|SS Isaac Paredes
|CL Joe Jimenez
|2B Dawel Lugo
|RF Niko Goodrum
|C Jake Rogers
Farm System Rank: 10
Notable Free Agents
Notes
22. Colorado Rockies
- 2018-19: 2B DJ LeMahieu, OF Carlos Gonzalez, RP Adam Ottavino
- 2019-20: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Gerardo Parra
- 2020-21: C Chris Iannetta, SP Chad Bettis, RP Chris Rusin
- As always, pitching is the big question for the Colorado Rockies. Jon Gray has the stuff to fill the role of staff ace, and he's pitched at that level in the past, but never consistently. Lefties Kyle Freeland and Tyler Anderson have been solid this season, and prospect Peter Lambert has been trending steadily upward, but is that group good enough to truly contend?
- The other big question will be whether they can come to terms on an extension with Nolan Arenado. The perennial NL MVP candidate is set to reach free agency following the 2019 season, and while prospect Colton Welker looks to have a bright future, he'd be tasked with filling awfully big shoes.
- With Brendan Rodgers and Trevor Story looking like the future middle infield, there's a good chance DJ LeMahieu heads elsewhere in free agency. Garrett Hampson could also be moved to the outfield or into a super-utility role. Big picture: Too much middle infield talent is a good problem to have.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Charlie Blackmon
|SP Jon Gray
|LF Garrett Hampson
|SP Peter Lambert
|2B Brendan Rodgers
|SP Kyle Freeland (L)
|SS Trevor Story
|SP German Marquez
|3B Colton Welker
|SP Tyler Anderson (L)
|1B Ryan McMahon
|CL Wade Davis
|RF Ian Desmond
|C Tom Murphy
Farm System Rank: 18
Notable Free Agents
Notes
21. New York Mets
- 2018-19: RP A.J. Ramos, RP Jerry Blevins, C Devin Mesoraco
- 2019-20: SP Zack Wheeler, 3B Todd Frazier, 1B Wilmer Flores, C Travis d'Arnaud, CF Juan Lagares, RP Anthony Swarzak
- 2020-21: SP Jacob deGrom, LF Yoenis Cespedes, RF Jay Bruce, SP Jason Vargas, 3B David Wright
- Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz will be all that's left of the once-vaunted New York Mets starting rotation when 2021 rolls around—provided they're not traded first. Both pitchers have struggled to stay healthy in the early stages of their careers, but they could conceivably form a terrific one-two punch if that trend changes.
- Andres Gimenez is the real deal. The 19-year-old is hitting .287/.353/.418 with 38 extra-base hits and 36 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A, and whether he sticks at shortstop or pushes Amed Rosario to the other side of second base, he's a major piece of the puzzle.
- Finding a franchise catcher should be atop the to-do list. Kevin Plawecki and Tomas Nido will still be with the organization in 2021, but both profile better in backup roles. Francisco Alvarez—who signed for $2.7 million as part of the 2018 international crop—could eventually shore up the position, but he won't be ready by 2021.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|SS Amed Rosario
|SP Noah Syndergaard
|CF Brandon Nimmo
|SP Steven Matz (L)
|RF Michael Conforto
|SP Justin Dunn
|1B Peter Alonso
|SP David Peterson (L)
|LF Dominic Smith
|SP Franklyn Killome
|2B Andres Gimenez
|CL Robert Gsellman
|3B Jeff McNeil
|C Tomas Nido
Farm System Rank: 23
Notable Free Agents
Notes
20. Pittsburgh Pirates
- 2018-19: SS Jordy Mercer, 3B Jung Ho Kang
- 2019-20: C Francisco Cervelli, LF Corey Dickerson, SP Ivan Nova, 3B David Freese
- 2020-21: 2B Josh Harrison
- The prospect trio of Kevin Kramer, Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker are competing to eventually fill the two starting middle infield spots. All three have the potential to be everyday players and are knocking on the door in the upper levels of the minors. With incumbent shortstop Jordy Mercer headed for free agency, all three could get a look next season.
- The Chris Archer deal stole the headlines at the July 31 trade deadline, and he'll still be under team control in 2021, but it's the one-two punch of Jameson Taillon and Mitch Keller that has a chance to be dynamic.
- Is there enough home run power on this team? First baseman Josh Bell has not yet turned his plus raw power into over-the-fence production, while prospects Ke'Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and the aforementioned middle infield trio won't help much in that area either.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Starling Marte
|SP Jameson Taillon
|3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|SP Mitch Keller
|RF Gregory Polanco
|SP Chris Archer
|1B Josh Bell
|SP Trevor Williams
|LF Bryan Reynolds
|SP Joe Musgrove
|2B Kevin Kramer
|CL Felipe Vazquez (L)
|SS Kevin Newman
|C Elias Diaz
Farm System Rank: 16
Notable Free Agents
Notes
19. Los Angeles Angels
- 2018-19: SP Garrett Richards, RP Jim Johnson, RP Blake Wood
- 2019-20: None
- 2020-21: CF Mike Trout, SS Andrelton Simmons, SP Tyler Skaggs, RF Kole Calhoun, 3B Zack Cozart, SP Matt Shoemaker
- There's no replacing a generational talent like Mike Trout, who has every reason to bolt in free agency after playing a grand total of three playoff games in eight seasons. That said, prospect Jo Adell has all the makings of a future superstar, and his continued development will be crucial.
- The Angels have lacked a true staff ace since Jered Weaver was in his prime and the entire rotation has been a revolving door. That makes the health and development of Shohei Ohtani paramount for future success. Prospects like Griffin Canning, Jose Suarez and Chris Rodriguez offer some hope for a strong overall staff, but they're counting on Ohtani becoming that No. 1 guy.
- A 41-year-old Albert Pujols will earn $30 million in the final year of his massive 10-year, $240 million contract in 2021. Yikes.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|2B Jahmai Jones
|SP Shohei Ohtani
|SS Luis Rengifo
|SP Griffin Canning
|CF Jo Adell
|SP Andrew Heaney (L)
|1B Matt Thaiss
|SP Jaime Barria
|3B Taylor Ward
|SP Jose Suarez (L)
|LF Justin Upton
|CL Keynan Middleton
|RF Brandon Marsh
|DH Albert Pujols
|C Jose Briceno
Farm System Rank: 12
Notable Free Agents
Notes
18. Milwaukee Brewers
- 2018-19: 3B Mike Moustakas, SP Wade Miley, C Erik Kratz
- 2019-20: 2B Jonathan Schoop, SP Jhoulys Chacin, RP Joakim Soria
- 2020-21: SP Jimmy Nelson, RP Jeremy Jeffress, 1B Eric Thames, UT Hernan Perez, OF Ryan Braun ($15M mutual option)
- Offseason additions Lorenzo Cain (5.7 WAR) and Christian Yelich (4.0 WAR) have given the Milwaukee Brewers a major boost this season, and they'll both still be around in 2021. If those two can keep producing at a high level, Jesus Aguilar can back up his breakout season and top prospect Keston Hiura can develop as hoped, this should be an excellent offense.
- The pitching staff, on the other hand, has question marks. Rookies Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta project as the top two starters in 2021. While they've both enjoyed success, Burnes has worked out of the bullpen and Peralta has walked batters at a 4.9 BB/9 clip. Spending on a top-tier starter could become a necessity.
- Slugging third base prospect Lucas Erceg should be MLB-ready before the 2021 season, but it's unclear exactly where he fits into the team's long-term plans. Playing Hiura in left field and sliding Travis Shaw over to second base would be one way to get his bat in the lineup, though Erceg could also wind up as a trade chip.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Lorenzo Cain
|SP Corbin Burnes
|2B Keston Hiura
|SP Freddy Peralta
|LF Christian Yelich
|SP Chase Anderson
|1B Jesus Aguilar
|SP Junior Guerra
|3B Travis Shaw
|SP Brandon Woodruff
|RF Corey Ray
|CL Corey Knebel
|SS Orlando Arcia
|C Jacob Nottingham
Farm System Rank: 19
Notable Free Agents
Notes
17. Washington Nationals
- 2018-19: RF Bryce Harper, SP Gio Gonzalez, SP Jeremy Hellickson, RP Kelvin Herrera, RP Ryan Madson, C Matt Wieters
- 2019-20: 3B Anthony Rendon, SP Tanner Roark
- 2020-21: RP Sean Doolittle, 1B Ryan Zimmerman, OF Michael Taylor
- The cloud that is Bryce Harper's free agency has been hanging over the Washington Nationals all season. While it is by no means a foregone conclusion he'll leave, the team has to prepare for a potential life without its franchise face.
- An impressive rookie season from Juan Soto and the immense upside of Victor Robles could go a long way toward replacing Harper if he does sign elsewhere. No one expected the 19-year-old Soto to reach the majors this season after he opened the year at Single-A.
- Stephen Strasburg has an oddly structured contract. He's owed $38.3 million in 2019 and $25 million in 2020, and he can opt out after both seasons. If he decides against opting out, he'll earn $15 million in 2021 and 2022, and then a whopping $45 million in 2023. We'll pencil him into the projected lineup and assume he doesn't leave $75 million on the table, but you never know.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|SS Trea Turner
|SP Max Scherzer
|2B Luis Garcia
|SP Stephen Strasburg
|CF Victor Robles
|SP Joe Ross
|LF Juan Soto
|SP Erick Fedde
|3B Carter Kieboom
|SP Wil Crowe
|RF Adam Eaton
|CL Koda Glover
|1B Jose Marmolejos
|C Raudy Read
Farm System Rank: 22
Notable Free Agents
Notes
16. Boston Red Sox
- 2019: RP Craig Kimbrel, RP Joe Kelly, SP Drew Pomeranz, 2B Ian Kinsler, UT Steve Pearce, SP Nathan Eovaldi
- 2020: SP Chris Sale, SS Xander Bogaerts, SP Rick Porcello, 1B Mitch Moreland, UT Brock Holt, UT Eduardo Nunez, RP Tyler Thornburg
- 2021: RF Mookie Betts, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., C Sandy Leon, SP Steven Wright, RP Carson Smith
- Subtracting Chris Sale and Mookie Betts leaves the Boston Red Sox with a decidedly less imposing roster. Betts is a cornerstone player, and it's hard to imagine he'd get away. We're making no assumptions with how free agency will unfold, but the Red Sox do have a level of financial flexibility not afforded most clubs, and that had to be factored into their ranking.
- Moreso than the potential loss of those two superstars, it's the lack of proven starting pitching that raises serious question marks for the Red Sox. Prospects such as Bryan Mata, Tanner Houck, Michael Shawaryn and Darwinzon Hernandez have the stuff to be big league starters, and Jay Groome can still be a front-line guy if he gets healthy after Tommy John surgery, but the results just haven't been there from that group.
- It's a thin system, and arguably the top two position-player prospects—Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec—both play third base. With a cannon arm and a power bat, Dalbec could find a spot in right field if he can make enough contact to justify an everyday role.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Andrew Benintendi
|SP David Price (L)
|SS C.J. Chatham
|SP Bryan Mata
|LF J.D. Martinez
|SP Eduardo Rodriguez (L)
|1B Rafael Devers
|SP Michael Shawaryn
|3B Michael Chavis
|SP Darwinzon Hernandez (L)
|2B Dustin Pedroia
|CL Tanner Houck
|RF Bobby Dalbec
|DH Josh Ockimey
|C Christian Vazquez
Farm System Rank: 28
Notable Free Agents
Notes
15. Cincinnati Reds
- 2018-19: SP Matt Harvey
- 2019-20: 2B Scooter Gennett, CF Billy Hamilton, RP David Hernandez
- 2020-21: RP Raisel Iglesias, SP Anthony DeSclafani, RP Jared Hughes, SP Homer Bailey
- Nick Senzel (7), Hunter Greene (17) and Taylor Trammell (20) each came in among the top 20 prospects in baseball in our latest prospect rankings. It's unlikely Greene will be ready by 2021, especially given the developmental time he'll lose after being shut down with an elbow strain, but the other two could be central figures in an offensive attack on the rise.
- The biggest issue for the Reds in recent years has been developing pitching talent. Guys such as Robert Stephenson, Amir Garrett, Tony Cingrani, Michael Lorenzen, Cody Reed and Nick Travieso have either landed in the bullpen or failed to make a successful transition to the majors. The same can't happen to the likes of Tony Santillan, Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo and Vladimir Gutierrez if the Reds are to become contenders.
- Joey Votto will still have three years and $75 million left on his contract at the start of 2021, as well as a $20 million option for 2024 that carries a steep $7 million buyout. He'll be 37 on Opening Day in 2021.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Taylor Trammell
|SP Tony Santillan
|2B Nick Senzel
|SP Luis Castillo
|1B Joey Votto
|SP Vladimir Gutierrez
|3B Eugenio Suarez
|SP Sal Romano
|RF Scott Schebler
|SP Tyler Mahle
|LF Jesse Winker
|CL Jimmy Herget
|SS Jose Peraza
|C Tucker Barnhart
Farm System Rank: 9
Notable Free Agents
Notes
14. Toronto Blue Jays
- 2018-19: 3B Josh Donaldson, SP Marco Estrada
- 2019-20: 1B Justin Smoak, C Russell Martin, DH Kendrys Morales
- 2020-21: SP Marcus Stroman, CF Kevin Pillar, RP Ken Giles, SP Aaron Sanchez, 2B Devon Travis, OF Randal Grichuk, SS Troy Tulowitzki ($15 million team option)
- There's little question Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have the offensive tools to be stars, and Guerrero is looking like a potential generational talent. However, it's still unclear where either player will land once they reach the majors. Can Guerrero stick at third base and Bichette at shortstop? We're guessing no.
- Kevin Smith has been one of the breakout prospects of 2018 after going in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. The 22-year-old is hitting .304/.360/.530 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 28 stolen bases between Single-A and High-A, and he has a chance to be an equally impactful part of the long-term puzzle.
- The pitching side is the question in Toronto. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley has had his ups and downs in the minors, but he's put together an excellent 2018 campaign, going 12-4 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 126.2 innings in the upper minors. Can he develop into the ace of the future?
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Anthony Alford
|SP Sean Reid-Foley
|LF Bo Bichette
|SP Nate Pearson
|1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|SP Ryan Borucki (L)
|3B Kevin Smith
|SP T.J. Zeuch
|DH Rowdy Tellez
|SP Jordan Romano
|2B Cavan Biggio
|CL Hector Perez
|C Danny Jansen
|RF Teoscar Hernandez
|SS Logan Warmoth
Farm System Rank: 3
Notable Free Agents
Notes
13. Minnesota Twins
- 2018-19: 1B Joe Mauer, 2B Logan Forsythe
- 2019-20: C Jason Castro, SP Ervin Santana, SP Jake Odorizzi, SP Kyle Gibson, SP Michael Pineda, RP Addison Reed, DH Logan Morrison
- 2020-21: RP Trevor May
- The Minnesota Twins have taken a disappointing step backward this season after a surprise run to the AL Wild Card Game last year, but the future is still incredibly bright. They have a nice mix of established MLB talent that's under team control—guys like Eddie Rosario and Jose Berrios—and top prospects with star-caliber upside.
- Royce Lewis shot up to No. 5 on our latest top 50 prospect rankings, and he could be the face of the franchise by 2021. Still just 19, he's hitting .306/.368/.479 with 29 doubles, 14 home runs, 74 RBI and 28 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A, and it looks like bright days are ahead for the former No. 1 overall pick.
- Brusdar Graterol and Fernando Romero have the stuff to develop into front-line arms alongside Berrios, while Alex Kirilloff and Brent Rooker could make a huge impact offensively in short order. There's a ton of upside in Minnesota, but there's also a lot riding on unproven talent, so it's tough to rank them any higher.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|SS Royce Lewis
|SP Jose Berrios
|LF Eddie Rosario
|SP Brusdar Graterol
|RF Alex Kirilloff
|SP Fernando Romero
|1B Brent Rooker
|SP Stephen Gonsalves (L)
|3B Miguel Sano
|SP Lewis Thorpe (L)
|DH Max Kepler
|CL Trevor Hildenberger
|2B Nick Gordon
|C Mitch Garver
|CF Byron Buxton
Farm System Rank: 8
Notable Free Agents
Notes
12. Oakland Athletics
- 2018-19: 2B Jed Lowrie, C Jonathan Lucroy, SP Trevor Cahill, SP Edwin Jackson, SP Brett Anderson, RP Jeurys Familia, RP Shawn Kelley
- 2019-20: DH Khris Davis, SP Mike Fiers, RP Liam Hendriks
- 2020-21: RP Blake Treinen, SS Marcus Semien, SP Kendall Graveman
- The casual baseball fan might not appreciate how good Matt Chapman has been in his first full season in the majors. Aside from posting a 139 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 45 RBI, he's also been arguably the best defensive player in baseball (26 DRS, 14.8 UZR/150) while manning the hot corner. The 25-year-old should be the face of the franchise in 2021.
- Oakland has contended this year despite lacking a true staff ace, with left-hander Sean Manaea the closest thing the A's have to that on the roster. If fellow southpaws Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk live up to the hype, it could transform the starting rotation.
- Controllable late-inning relief pitching has become exponentially more valuable in recent years, and it looks like the A's have a good one in 26-year-old Lou Trivino. The rookie right-hander has posted a 1.62 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 in 53 games this season, and with his lights-out cutter, he could be closing games in 2021.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|2B Franklin Barreto
|SP Jesus Luzardo (L)
|RF Stephen Piscotty
|SP A.J. Puk (L)
|3B Matt Chapman
|SP Sean Manaea (L)
|1B Matt Olson
|SP James Kaprielian
|DH Sheldon Neuse
|SP Logan Shore
|C Sean Murphy
|CL Lou Trivino
|SS Richie Martin
|LF Chad Pinder
|CF Ramon Laureano
Farm System Rank: 13
Notable Free Agents
Notes
11. Cleveland Indians
- 2018-19: RP Andrew Miller, RP Cody Allen, LF Michael Brantley, RF Lonnie Chisenhall, SP Josh Tomlin, CF Leonys Martin
- 2019-20: OF Brandon Guyer, 2B Jason Kipnis ($16.5 million team option)
- 2020-21: SP Trevor Bauer, SP Carlos Carrasco, DH Edwin Encarnacion, SP Danny Salazar, 1B Yonder Alonso, RP Dan Otero
- The Cleveland Indians will need to overcome the potential losses of Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco in the starting rotation heading into the 2021 season. That makes the emergence of Shane Bieber all the more important, and left-hander Sam Hentges is in the midst of a similar rise up the farm system ranks.
- With Francisco Lindor entrenched at shortstop, finding a way to get prospects Yu-Cheng Chang and Nolan Jones into the lineup will take some creativity. Jose Ramirez's defensive flexibility helps, as he can slide over to second base to open the hot corner for one of them.
- After trading top prospect Francisco Mejia to San Diego in the Brad Hand deal, the Indians will count on the incumbent duo of Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez to man the catcher position. Those two have been inconsistent offensively, but they handle the pitching staff extremely well.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|SS Francisco Lindor
|SP Corey Kluber
|CF Bradley Zimmer
|SP Triston McKenzie
|2B Jose Ramirez
|SP Mike Clevinger
|RF Nolan Jones
|SP Shane Bieber
|1B Bobby Bradley
|SP Sam Hentges (L)
|3B Yu-Cheng Chang
|CL Brad Hand
|C Yan Gomes
|DH Yandy Diaz
|LF Oscar Mercado
Farm System Rank: 27
Notable Free Agents
Notes
10. Tampa Bay Rays
- 2018-19: OF Carlos Gomez, RP Sergio Romo
- 2019-20: None
- 2020-21: 3B Matt Duffy, C.J. Cron
- Even after losing Chris Archer, Jake Odorizzi and Alex Cobb since the end of last season, the Tampa Bay Rays are still in a great position from a pitching standpoint. Blake Snell is a rising star, prospects Brent Honeywell and Brendan McKay have incredibly bright futures and former top prospect Tyler Glasnow has seemingly benefited from a change of scenery after coming over in the Archer trade.
- Catcher has been a revolving door for the Rays since Dioner Navarro spent three seasons as the primary backstop from 2007 to 2009. Ronaldo Hernandez might finally be a long-term solution at the position, and he's one of the fastest-rising prospects in baseball.
- The small-market Rays will always lean heavily on cheap, young, controllable talent, and they've got a lot of it. While they've traditionally been a pitching-reliant organization, the group of Willy Adames, Jesus Sanchez, Jake Bauers, Brandon Lowe, Nathaniel Lowe—along with McKay and Hernandez—could make for a special offense.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|RF Mallex Smith
|SP Blake Snell (L)
|SS Willy Adames
|SP Brent Honeywell
|LF Jesus Sanchez
|SP Brendan McKay (L)
|1B Jake Bauers
|SP Tyler Glasnow
|2B Brandon Lowe
|SP Jacob Faria
|DH Nathaniel Lowe
|CL Ryne Stanek
|CF Kevin Kiermaier
|C Ronaldo Hernandez
|3B Joey Wendle
Farm System Rank: 5
Notable Free Agents
Notes
9. Chicago White Sox
- 2019: SP James Shields, SP Miguel Gonzalez, RP Hector Santiago
- 2020: 1B Jose Abreu, RF Avisail Garcia
- 2021: C Welington Castillo, UT Leury Garcia
- The vast majority of the Chicago White Sox roster will not be part of the next contending team on the South Side. That makes this lofty ranking based almost solely on the projection of prospect talent—but they have a lot of it.
- The development of Zack Collins or the addition of another catcher will be important. The young pitching staff would benefit greatly from a strong presence behind the plate, and while Collins has the bat to be an impact player, his glove was a question coming out of the University of Miami.
- Michael Kopech has electric stuff, but he'll need to further refine his command to fill the role of staff ace and deliver on his vast potential. Otherwise, Dylan Cease could wind up as the No. 1 guy, as he's gone 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 160 strikeouts in 124 innings between High-A and Double-A.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|2B Nick Madrigal
|SP Michael Kopech
|LF Blake Rutherford
|SP Dylan Cease
|RF Eloy Jimenez
|SP Carlos Rodon (L)
|CF Luis Robert
|SP Dane Dunning
|C Zack Collins
|SP Alec Hansen
|DH Matt Davidson
|CL Ian Hamilton
|1B Gavin Sheets
|3B Yoan Moncada
|SS Tim Anderson
Farm System Rank: 4
Notable Free Agents
Notes
8. San Diego Padres
- 2018-19: SS Freddy Galvis, RP Carter Capps, C A.J. Ellis
- 2019-20: SP Clayton Richard, RP Craig Stammen, RP Kazuhisa Makita
- 2020-21: RP Kirby Yates, 2B Cory Spangenberg, SP Robbie Erlin
- With the No. 1 farm system in baseball and no major financial commitments outside Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers, the San Diego Padres are in an excellent position to build from within and fill the remaining gaps in free agency.
- The development of the team's pitching prospects will be the obvious key. While no one from that projected rotation has pitched in the majors yet, all five have at least middle-of-the-rotation upside with the potential for more. There's also a ton of depth behind them. Cal Quantrill, Luis Patino, Dinelson Lamet, Matt Strahm and Luis Perdomo could all factor into the club's long-term plans as well.
- The deal that sent James Shields to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Fernando Tatis Jr. could go down as one of the most lopsided trades in MLB history. Tatis has legitimate superstar potential, and his rise to big league relevance figures to coincide with the team's return to contention.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Manuel Margot
|SP MacKenzie Gore (L)
|2B Luis Urias
|SP Adrian Morejon (L)
|SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SP Chris Paddack
|LF Hunter Renfroe
|SP Logan Allen (L)
|1B Eric Hosmer
|SP Michel Baez
|3B Wil Myers
|CL Phil Maton
|C Francisco Mejia
|RF Franmil Reyes
Farm System Rank: 1
Notable Free Agents
Notes
7. St. Louis Cardinals
- 2018-19: SP Adam Wainwright, RP Bud Norris, 1B Matt Adams
- 2019-20: LF Marcell Ozuna, SP Michael Wacha
- 2020-21: C Yadier Molina, 1B Matt Carpenter, 3B Jedd Gyorko, RP Brett Cecil, RP Tyler Lyons, RP Luke Gregerson
- There's been a shocking amount of turnover in the St. Louis Cardinals outfield in recent seasons. Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Magneuris Sierra have all been traded, while Jose Martinez has moved to first base. That said, rookies Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader look like they have a chance to be core pieces.
- Can Alex Reyes get healthy and stay healthy? That's the biggest question surrounding the Cardinals' long-term outlook. The 23-year-old has elite stuff and the durable 6'3" frame to handle a starter's workload. However, if his arm doesn't hold up, a move to the bullpen could become a necessity.
- Projecting Elehuris Montero to be the starting third baseman in 2021 is bold, but he's put himself on the fast track with a breakout 2018 season. The 20-year-old is hitting .323/.378/.525 with 35 doubles, 16 home runs and 78 RBI between Single-A and High-A, and a 2020 arrival in the majors seems possible.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|RF Dexter Fowler
|SP Carlos Martinez
|CF Harrison Bader
|SP Alex Reyes
|1B Jose Martinez
|SP Jack Flaherty
|LF Tyler O'Neill
|SP Luke Weaver
|SS Paul DeJong
|SP Miles Mikolas
|3B Elehuris Montero
|CL Jordan Hicks
|C Andrew Knizner
|2B Kolten Wong
Farm System Rank: 17
Notable Free Agents
Notes
6. Chicago Cubs
- 2019: RP Justin Wilson, RP Jesse Chavez, 2B Daniel Murphy, SP Cole Hamels ($20 million team option)
- 2020: 2B Ben Zobrist, RP Steve Cishek, RP Pedro Strop, RP Brandon Kintzler, RP Brian Duensing, SP Drew Smyly
- 2021: SP Kyle Hendricks, SP Jon Lester, SP Jose Quintana, RP Brandon Morrow, SP Tyler Chatwood, IF Tommy La Stella
- The Chicago Cubs' inability to develop pitching talent could be a major hindrance by the time the 2021 season rolls around. Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester and Jose Quintana can all reach free agency following the 2020 campaign, and there's nothing in the pipeline as far as safe bets to fill future rotation spots. With that in mind, extending Hendricks should be a top priority.
- Alex Lange and Justin Steele might get the first crack at filling rotation spots, while Adbert Alzolay probably has the highest ceiling among the club's pitching prospects but will need to prove he's healthy. It's tough to give unproven pitchers a chance when you're trying to contend for a title, but they'll have to do so at some point to see what they have before 2021 arrives.
- On the other hand, the offense will still be fully intact in three years, aside from the likely departure of Ben Zobrist. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are established superstars, Javier Baez is the most exciting player in baseball and Willson Contreras might have only scratched the surface of his long-term potential.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Albert Almora Jr.
|SP Adbert Alzolay
|3B Kris Bryant
|SP Yu Darvish
|1B Anthony Rizzo
|SP Mike Montgomery (L)
|2B Javier Baez
|SP Alex Lange
|LF Kyle Schwarber
|SP Justin Steele (L)
|C Willson Contreras
|CL Carl Edwards Jr.
|RF Jason Heyward
|SS Addison Russell
Farm System Rank: 29
Notable Free Agents
Notes
5. Philadelphia Phillies
- 2018-19: C Wilson Ramos, IF Asdrubal Cabrera, RP Aaron Loup
- 2019-20: RP Tommy Hunter
- 2020-21: 2B Cesar Hernandez, 1B Justin Bour, RP Pat Neshek, RP Luis Garcia
- After several seasons of rebuilding, the Philadelphia Phillies finally opened up the payroll this past offseason when they signed Jake Arrieta and Carlos Santana. Expect Philly to be major free-agency players this coming winter, as there's still a wide gap between its peak and current payrolls.
- Can the middle infield duo of Scott Kingery and J.P. Crawford live up to lofty expectations? Neither former top prospect has provided much production this season, and they were supposed to be cornerstone pieces in the rebuild. Those two might be the key to pushing the team into the next tier.
- Aaron Nola has emerged as one of the game's best starters, the 32-year-old Arrieta should age well given his physical conditioning and Nick Pivetta is quietly enjoying a breakout season. If top prospects Sixto Sanchez and Adonis Medina can develop as expected, the Phillies should boast one of baseball's best starting rotations.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|CF Odubel Herrera
|SP Aaron Nola
|RF Adam Haseley
|SP Jake Arrieta
|LF Rhys Hoskins
|SP Sixto Sanchez
|1B Carlos Santana
|SP Nick Pivetta
|2B Scott Kingery
|SP Adonis Medina
|3B Maikel Franco
|CL Seranthony Dominguez
|SS J.P. Crawford
|C Jorge Alfaro
Farm System Rank: 7
Notable Free Agents
Notes
4. Houston Astros
- 2019: SP Dallas Keuchel, SP Charlie Morton, UT Marwin Gonzalez, C Martin Maldonado, RP Tony Sipp, Evan Gattis C
- 2020: SP Justin Verlander, SP Gerrit Cole, RP Collin McHugh, RP Hector Rondon, RP Will Harris, C Brian McCann, RP Joe Smith
- 2021: CF George Springer, 1B Yuli Gurriel, RF Josh Reddick, RP Brad Peacock, RP Roberto Osuna, OF Jake Marisnick
- With Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton headed for free agency this offseason, and Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole doing the same the following winter, the Houston Astros will have some big decisions to make about the future of the starting rotation.
- Garrett Stubbs is hitting .314/.380/.464 in 78 games at Triple-A this year. With rental Martin Maldonado headed for free agency, the 25-year-old could get a crack at the starting catcher job next season. If he's not up to the task, that will be a glaring area of need.
- After locking up Jose Altuve with a massive contract extension in March, the front office can turn its attention to extending someone like Cole, 27, or George Springer, 28, this winter. Both players are entering their respective primes, and locking them up would make the already bright outlook of this team even brighter.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|2B Jose Altuve
|SP Forrest Whitley
|3B Alex Bregman
|SP Lance McCullers Jr.
|RF Kyle Tucker
|SP Cionel Perez (L)
|SS Carlos Correa
|SP Corbin Martin
|1B Yordan Alvarez
|SP Josh James
|DH Seth Beer
|CL J.B. Bukauskas
|LF Derek Fisher
|CF Tony Kemp
|C Garrett Stubbs
Farm System Rank: 6
Notable Free Agents
Notes
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2019: SS Manny Machado, C Yasmani Grandal, 2B Brian Dozier, SP Hyun-Jin Ryu, RP Daniel Hudson, RP John Axford, RP Tom Koehler
- 2020: RF Yasiel Puig, SP Alex Wood, SP Rich Hill, RP Josh Fields, RP Tony Cingrani, 2B Chase Utley (though he announced retirement after 2018), OF Matt Kemp
- 2021: SP Clayton Kershaw, 3B Justin Turner, OF Joc Pederson, UT Kike Hernandez, RP Pedro Baez
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have done an excellent job of developing high-ceiling prospects Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler into impact major leaguers. There's plenty more exciting talent in the pipeline, and if they can keep churning out Rookie of the Year candidates while spending freely on the open market, there's no reason to think they won't keep winning NL West titles.
- Will Smith has been used primarily as a catcher since going No. 32 overall in the 2016 draft, but he has also seen time at third base. That could be where he settles once Justin Turner departs following the 2021 season. The 23-year-old has an .815 OPS with 19 home runs in the upper minors, so he has the power bat to play there. That would open the catcher job for Keibert Ruiz.
- There's still time to get Julio Urias' stalled development back on track. The left-hander is 22 years old, and he's on the comeback trail in the minors. That said, the development of Dustin May, Mitchell White and Yadier Alvarez as complementary rotation pieces is extremely important.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|LF Chris Taylor
|SP Walker Buehler
|CF Alex Verdugo
|SP Dustin May
|SS Corey Seager
|SP Mitchell White
|1B Cody Bellinger
|SP Kenta Maeda
|3B Will Smith
|SP Julio Urias (L)
|2B Gavin Lux
|CL Kenley Jansen
|RF DJ Peters
|C Keibert Ruiz
Farm System Rank: 11
Notable Free Agents
Notes
2. New York Yankees
- 2019: LF Brett Gardner, RP David Robertson, RP Zach Britton, SP CC Sabathia, SP J.A. Happ, SP Lance Lynn, 2B Neil Walker
- 2020: SS Didi Gregorius, CF Aaron Hicks, RP Dellin Betances, SP Sonny Gray, C Austin Romine
- 2021: SP Masahiro Tanaka, RP Tommy Kahnle
- Despite all the Bryce Harper/Manny Machado talk, the New York Yankees' priority this offseason should be to add a front-line starter to join Luis Severino. Dallas Keuchel has always pitched well against the Yankees and would be a quality addition.
- Will Clint Frazier ever deliver on his top-prospect pedigree, and will Estevan Florial live up to the hype? Those are significant questions surrounding the future of the Yankees outfield. Opting whether to extend Aaron Hicks when he reaches free agency following the 2020 season also stands as a big decision.
- The Yankees have worked hard to get into a better financial position, and while they still have one of baseball's highest payrolls after adding Giancarlo Stanton, they're in an excellent position to make a free-agency splash.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|2B Gleyber Torres
|SP Luis Severino
|RF Aaron Judge
|SP Justus Sheffield (L)
|DH Giancarlo Stanton
|SP Albert Abreu
|C Gary Sanchez
|SP Jonathan Loaisiga
|3B Miguel Andujar
|SP Jordan Montgomery (L)
|1B Greg Bird
|CL Aroldis Chapman (L)
|LF Clint Frazier
|CF Estevan Florial
|SS Tyler Wade
Farm System Rank: 14
Notable Free Agents
Notes
1. Atlanta Braves
- 2018-19: C Tyler Flowers, C Kurt Suzuki, RF Nick Markakis, SP Anibal Sanchez, RP Brad Brach
- 2019-20: RP Arodys Vizcaino, RP Darren O'Day
- 2020-21: SP Julio Teheran, SP Kevin Gausman, RP Dan Winkler
- The Atlanta Braves have such a vast crop of quality young arms that it's hard to imagine a scenario where they don't assemble a standout rotation by 2021. Aside from the six pitchers listed above, they also have Luiz Gohara, Bryse Wilson, Joey Wentz and Kyle Muller potentially vying for rotation spots, along with established big leaguers Sean Newcomb and Max Fried. That group also serves as valuable trade capital.
- William Contreras—the brother of Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras—looks like the catcher of the future, but will he be ready by 2021? The 20-year-old is hitting .292/.358/.446 with 33 extra-base hits between Single-A and High-A, and he has the tools to be a standout defender.
- MLB.com wrote: "[Cristian] Pache is the best defender in the entire Braves system and might be the best defensive center fielder in the minor leagues." Playing him alongside Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr.—two players capable of Gold Glove defense—could give the Braves the best defensive outfield in baseball.
Roster Outlook
|2021 Lineup
|2021 Pitching Staff
|RF Ender Inciarte
|SP Kyle Wright
|2B Ozzie Albies
|SP Mike Foltynewicz
|LF Ronald Acuna Jr.
|SP Mike Soroka
|1B Freddie Freeman
|SP Ian Anderson
|3B Austin Riley
|SP Kolby Allard (L)
|C William Contreras
|CL Touki Toussaint
|SS Dansby Swanson
|CF Cristian Pache
Farm System Rank: 2
Notable Free Agents
Notes
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, while contract information comes via Spotrac.