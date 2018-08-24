Future Power Rankings: Where Every MLB Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now

0 of 30

With a little over a month to go in the 2018 MLB regular season, a number of teams are already looking ahead to the future after falling out of contention.

That's exactly what we'll do here.

Baseball is nearly impossible to predict on a year-in, year-out basis, but what follows is an attempt at projecting how the league will look three years from now.

Included are projected lineups and rotations/closers for all 30 teams, a reminder of where each team fell in our latest farm system rankings, a look at notable upcoming free agents each team stands to lose between now and 2021 and a few key notes to consider.

Here's how the projected rosters were assembled:

Players Under Contract: The obvious starting point was to pencil in the players who are under contract through the 2021 season.

Next up were players who will have not yet reached free agency when 2021 rolls around but have already established themselves as everyday big leaguers. Top Prospects: From there, the rest of the roster was filled in with top prospects in the farm system. These players are the toughest to project, as they have yet to prove anything at the big league level, but homegrown talent is key to building a winner.

Free agency plays a major role in reshaping the MLB landscape, but for the sake of this exercise, we made no assumptions as to where players would sign once they hit the open market. Player/Club/Vesting Options: While no assumptions were made when it came to players reaching free agency, we did take the liberty of predicting whether contract options would be exercised or not. Since those players are technically under team control, it made sense to include them as part of the projected roster when applicable.

With all of that in mind, a combination of each team's projected roster, overall quality of young talent and financial freedom factored into its final ranking.