B/R's Updated Top 50 MLB Prospect Rankings

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

20. OF Taylor Trammell, Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 23)

Trammell may wind up as the steal of the 2016 draft after going No. 35 overall. The 20-year-old has shown far more polish than expected after splitting his time as a two-sport standout in high school, displaying five-tool upside in the process. He's hitting .276/.371/.406 with 27 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases at High-A and could arrive in Cincinnati much sooner than originally expected.

19. C/OF Francisco Mejia, San Diego Padres (Previous: 18)

The Padres acquired Mejia at the deadline in the deal that sent Brad Hand and Adam Cimber to Cleveland. While he was seeing increased action in the outfield for the Indians, the Padres are committed to developing him as a catcher. The 22-year-old has one of the best hit tools among prospects and a rocket for an arm, but his receiving skills will determine if he can stick behind the plate. His bat would obviously carry more value at the catcher position.

18. 2B Keston Hiura, Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 35)

Hiura was hyped as the best pure hitter in the 2017 draft, and he's backed that up since beginning his pro career. The 22-year-old is hitting .303/.366/.477 with 47 extra-base hits between High-A and Double-A this season, and he could be in Milwaukee by next year. Defensively, he'll be limited to second base or left field, but it's his 70-grade hit tool that earns him such high marks.

17. RHP Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 20)

Greene was shut down for the season in early August with a sprained UCL, though it's not expected to need surgery at this point, with Reds general manager Nick Krall telling reporters: "Right now, it's rehab. It's not surgical at this point. We're going to evaluate it as we move through the offseason and go from there."

After stumbling to a 10.06 ERA over his first seven starts, Greene was rolling pre-injury. The 19-year-old posted a 2.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 over his next 11 appearances before he was shelved. Despite the injury questions, he still has the upside to be a generational talent.

16. RHP Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Indians (Previous: 15)

No pitching prospect has quite the combination of present pitchability and future physical projection than McKenzie. The 21-year-old is already pitching at the Double-A level and more than holding his own with a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 72 innings. Meanwhile, there's a ton of room to add strength to his 6'5", 165-pound frame, which could take his already plus stuff to another level. The Indians will be patient, but he could force their hand in the not-too-distant future.