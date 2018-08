B/R's Updated Top 50 MLB Prospect Rankings

2 of 11

50. LHP Adrian Morejon, San Diego Padres (Previous: HM)

The Padres gave Morejon a franchise-record $11 million bonus as part of the 2016 international free-agent crop, and he's starting to show why he was such a highly regarded prospect. Still just 19, he's spent the bulk of the season at the High-A level, going 4-5 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 65.1 minor league innings. Advanced pitchability, a polished three-pitch mix and plus command give Morejon front-line upside if he can stay healthy.

49. OF Leody Taveras, Texas Rangers (Previous: 42)

Taveras continues to be more projection than production, but he's held his own against older competition at High-A Down East. The 19-year-old has five-tool potential with the hit tool and speed to be a table-setter down the line. His .238/.303/.317 line this season speaks to the work he still needs to do. That said, he has the ceiling of an everyday center fielder and a potential All-Star.

48. OF Tyler O'Neill, St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: HM)

The St. Louis Cardinals' decision to trade Tommy Pham at the July 31 non-waiver deadline should give O'Neill his first extended action at the MLB level, provided he can move past a hamstring strain. There will always be a lot of swing-and-miss to his game. But his power is for real, and he's a good enough athlete to play anywhere in the outfield. His .311/.385/.693 line and 26 home runs in 64 games at Triple-A show he has nothing left to prove in the minors.

47. RHP Brusdar Graterol, Minnesota Twins (Previous: 47)

Graterol has overtaken Stephen Gonsalves as the top pitching prospect in the Minnesota system, and he should continue to climb leaguewide prospect lists as he makes his way closer to the majors. The 19-year-old can touch triple digits with his fastball and has a chance for three playable off-speed pitches. With the continued development of his secondary stuff and improved overall command, he has a chance to develop into an ace.

46. OF Yusniel Diaz, Baltimore Orioles (Previous: HM)

The prize of the Manny Machado trade and the new No. 1 prospect in the Baltimore system, Diaz has the advanced approach to contribute sooner rather than later for a team just starting to rebuild. The 21-year-old is hitting .291/.404/.443 with a 15.1 percent walk rate at Double-A, and he's just beginning to tap into his power potential. Don't be surprised if he's patrolling a spot in the Baltimore outfield by next season.